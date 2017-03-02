Hartman leading Kodiaks’ charge

Ryan Hartman is busy making up for lost time.

The 19-year-old Camrose Kodiaks (32-23-3) forward missed a month of the season to an undisclosed upper body injury, but in the 10 games since he returned, he has scored nine points, a rate almost double his career average.

He was on his game this weekend, scoring two goals and two assists in their two game — a 2-1 win in Olds over the Grizzlys (16-34-7) on Friday and a 5-1 win over the Drayton Valley Thunder (15-38-4) in their final home game of the Alberta Junior Hockey League regular season on Saturday

This was a new leaf for the Grande Prairie native. He suffered a similar injury last year, but was slow to rediscover his game. This year when he came back he was more than ready.

“Throughout my injury I was telling myself I want to come out of the gate a little bit harder because it is hard coming back from an injury,” said Hartman. “I worked on my cardio a bit, I went down to the training centre when I could and I never really thought about (adjusting) after that.”

He also made good use of his time in the press box and now sees the game a little better than he did before.

“Once you get to sit in the stands and watch a little bit, you get to see what spaces open up a little bit more and you get a better understanding of the game when you are up there for a month watching,” said Hartman.

He has made the Kodiaks’ top scoring line even more dangerous. He is a physical player that allows line mates Nic Correale and Bryson Traptow to do their job. Then when he gets open, he has a cannon he is more than willing to unleash, as he did on the power play in the second period against the Thunder.

“He’s got an NHL-style snap shot already, I call it the Wendel Clark,” said Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka. “There’s an example of a guy coming back and now he’ll be ready for playoffs.”

Hartman has come a long way in his two seasons as a Kodiak. After scoring 23 points in 50 games in his rookie season, he has 33 points in 49 games this year. But it’s not just his point totals that have improved, his overall game has come a long way, and he is hoping over the next season to lock down a college scholarship.

“Whoever gets Ryan Hartman is getting a stud,” said Rybalka of his six-foot-three, 195-pound winger. “He’s guy who’s going to be a leader, he’s one of our captains, he can shoot, he can skate, he can hit, he’s a complete player.”

The Kodiaks have built themselves a little bit of momentum late in the season. They have won two games in a row, with just two games left in Brooks against the powerhouse Bandits on Friday and Saturday remaining. They are also starting to get healthy as Slater Strong returned to the lineup on Friday and Mackenzie Bauer and Tate Coughlin are expected back soon. Team rookie of the year Kylar Kupka will likely be back if Camrose makes it to the second round of the playoffs.

The other bit of momentum they are hoping to build off of is the momentum in the stands with 2,083 fans at their home finale.

“(The fans) don’t understand how important it is for the way the heart goes and the blood flows,” said Rybalka. “The players fed off of that against Drayton Valley with 2,100 fans in the stands. If we can get that for our playoff games, it will push the guys to victory

The Kodiaks will start the playoffs on the road, but their opponent is yet to be decided. It could be one of three teams – the Canmore Eagles, Calgary Canucks or the Okotoks Oilers. Regardless, they will play Games 1 and 2 in their competition’s barn on March 9 and 10 and will host Games 3 and if needed 4 on March 12 and 13. If the best-of-five series goes the distance, it will be on the road.