City supports Pink Shirt Day

The City of Camrose was out in full force supporting Pink Shirt Day on Wednesday as staff and councillors donned their own pink T-shirts. For Mayor Norm Mayer the movement is an important one as society shifts away from sweeping bullying under the rug.

“We’re showing our support for the concerns of the bullying which does exist, unfortunately,” said Mayer. “We decided we just decided get together and get some support in the form of our pink shirts and offer our support to those who are suffering from the bullying process in the hopes it will bring them forward and get help.”

Pink Shirt Day has grown from a movement at a Nova Scotia high school where a Grade 9 student was being bullied for wearing a pink shirt in 2007. Two Grade 12 students who caught wind of this decided they would show solidarity with their younger peer and bought 75 pink shirts for their class mates to wear the next day. Other students, teachers and staff heard about the efforts of these two students and joined in. Since then Pink Shirt Day has grown to an international campaign that is prevalent in 27 countries around the world and has jumped from the classroom to other organizations.

Schools throughout the Battle River School Division held their own events in conjunction with Pink Shirt Day, using the event as a way to bring attention to an issue and to start conversations about how to combat bullying and being proactive to diffuse situations. This is the second year the City has participated in Pink Shirt Day but Mayer says it is not a one-day-a-year mentality, with anti-bullying programs and policies in place at City Hall.

“In all of our departments, the City is fairly proactive in trying to keep that type of situation out of the environment,” said Mayer.