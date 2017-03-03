City on path to better bike accessibility

Biking to work may soon be a lot easier in Camrose.

Council is examining a proposal by Deanna Trzeciakowski who took this on as a separate initiative, though she works with the Wellness Coalition and the Walkable Camrose Committee, that lays out options for the city to consider for their Transportation Master Plan to make bicycling and active transportation more accessible.

The presentation was made to council on Feb. 21 and incorporated several studies of other similarly-sized Alberta cities that have successfully integrated cyclists into their transportation systems.

Trzeciakowski believes Camrose is ready for this.

“A lot of Camrosian residents I have spoken to have been very, very active, and even over the past couple of years I have lived in the city I have noticed a sharp increase in the number of residents travelling by bike through the city,” she said.

It was a little over a year ago when Camrose’s lack of an integrated bicycling plan with the city’s transportation system made itself know to Trzeciakowski. She was diagnosed epileptic and lost her license for a time because of the disease. At that point she had rely on her bike to get to and from work and for getting around Camrose.

She started to study the issue and looked at how communities like Lethbridge and St. Albert have added cycling lanes and plans to their transportation plan. The study also included open houses and surveys.

“(The biggest hurdle) is the lack of education between the motorists and the cyclists and proper interaction,” said Trzeciakowski, noting the culture of bikes needs to be built up in the city. “We’ve run into a lot of problems on both sides where either cyclists have cut off motorists and there have been several concerns from both ends in terms of safety and efficiency and their ability to interact together.”

One of the big things she uncovered was there is a potential happy-medium that could encourage people to rely more on biking while reducing safety concerns and keeping costs realistic. Dedicated separate paths are most preferred by everyone, but are expensive to install. Cyclists mixed in with traffic has the exact opposite effect as it is cheap to introduce, but causes confusion between cyclists and motorists and more danger for everyone. What may be the way forward are bicycle lanes or sealed shoulders but not on main roads like 48th ave, relying more on the secondary arteries north and south of the highway to provide and east-to-west route through the city.

City of Camrose Director of Planning and Development Aaron Leckie, however, says everything is in the early preliminary stages.

“We are still in the planning phases,” he said. “We have a very preliminary rough draft on routs that we think are good for cycling infrastructure and that has been forwarded to the consultants for evaluation in combination with the rest of the transit improvements.”

Leckie adds they are learning from successful and unsuccessful attempts by other communities to put in bike lanes.

“It would be foolish of us to implement a substantial change to roadway alignments in Camrose without making sure the public support is there to do so,” he said. “Our approach will be to go out and listen to people and hear where they think these lanes are appropriate and where other improvements can be made to intersections to make it safer for everyone.”

Camrose already has an active cycling community, but it is more recreational, with dedicated paths running north-to-south through the park system. Those using their bike to get to work are doing so as mixed traffic on regular roads. According to Trzeciakowski presentation, the 2016 Canadian Census indicated only two per cent of Camrosians rely on bicycles to commute to work, while a 2014 survey indicated a larger portion of the population would do so if barriers were eliminated.

One of the big barriers was a deemed lack of back racks throughout the city, including the downtown. Chairperson of the Camrose Wellness Coalition Lucy Ernst said this has been addressed in a few different ways, one was by installing more bike racks in collaboration with the city, but they also came up with a unique way to educate people about the racks, as some were not obvious to the public as being racks. They rescued a bike from the dump, painted it gold and rotate it through the city to show people that certain structures are indeed bike racks.

But the presentation by Trzeciakowski could prove to be an even bigger step forward in active transportation for the city.

“It’s really going to require a bit of a cultural shift,” said Ernst. “I think people in Alberta and especially for people who have lived in a community for a long time, they think of moving from Point A to Point B in a vehicle, and it’s really interesting when we try to shift that thinking and educate people on how quick it would be to go from Point A to Point B on a bike versus in a vehicle. Once we encourage to do so and they have a successful experience then they are more likely to do so again.”

Sue Wolfe, an educational assistant at Our Lady of Mount Pleasant, relies solely on her bike to get around, sun, rain or deep-freeze snow. She only has a learner’s permit which she got a couple of years ago when her husband got her a moped when she turned 50. Still it’s the leg powered vehicle she prefers to get around on. To see bicycle routes being considered as part of the transportation plan is pretty important.

“It’s huge. I’ve been here almost 29 years and I’ve seen it change — we’ve got a great trail system — but it’s not so great for biking,” said Wolfe.

“I’ve been almost hit and doored several times and I think for people, if cycling is perceived as safe, more people will get out and cycle.”