CCHS girls curl to zone silver

The future is bright for the Camrose Composite High School girls curling team.

Despite one of the youngest teams at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association Central Zone championship at the Rose City Curling Club on the weekend, they came within one stone of earning a berth in the provincial championships in Lethbridge.

The rink — skip Josie Zimmerman, third Kassidy Cameron, second Hope Zimmerman and lead Morgan Kushnerick and coaches Doug Algar and Vada Lindstrand — lost 10-7 but had a one point lead heading into the final end, unfortunately, they clipped a guard on their final rock, leading to a score of four for the Notre Dame Cougars of Red Deer.

With the Zimmerman twins in Grade 10 and Cameron and Kushnerick in Grade 9, this is merely the beginning for the girls.

“They’ve got a great future,” said Algar. “If they stick together, they’re going to be a team to be reckoned with, not just in our zone but in provincials.”

The boys also had a strong weekend, and by all accounts a strong season. The rink — made up of skip Scott Gilroy, third Nathanael Mascaluk, second Joel Patterson, lead Dominic Tollefson and Spanish spare Sergio Luengo — came into the bonspiel as the No. 1 seed in the zone, but a bad second game on the first day and missed shot in the four-end tie breaker on Saturday against Dr. Faulkins of Chauvin left them out of contention for a medal with a 2-1 loss.

“They swept areas, came in as the No. 1 seed and performed equally as well, except for that one game” said Algar. “Overall the boys played very well.”