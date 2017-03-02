Bethany Group gets $1.2 million for upgrades

The Bethany Group will receive nearly $1.2 million in funding from the Alberta and federal governments for renovations and upkeep of their three local old age facilities.

The funding was announced on Feb. 27 as part of a $14 million lump sum for 300 affordable housing projects in rural Alberta at the Wild Rose Villa.

On hand for the announcement was federal minister of Infrastructure and communities Amajeet Sohi, the provincial Minister of Seniors and Housing Lori Sigurdson, Bethany Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Leathwood, Chairman of the Bethany Group board Dr. Odell Olson and Wetaskiwin-Camrose MLA Bruce Hinkley.

Camrose is in a unique situation with a much higher than average percentage of retirees than most communities. Affordable housing options are a major concern for many of them in the city.

“Seniors help build this province and you deserve to retire in dignity,” said Sigurdson in her address. “Seniors tell me they want to live close to their family and friends, but unfortunately many seniors in Alberta cannot find the appropriate housing that is affordable and safe. We as a government say that’s unacceptable.”

The Wild Rose Villa will receive $350,000 of that funding and is a seniors subsidized apartment. The building is Bethany Groups oldest in Camrose and was built in 1977. The finds will go towards repairing the roof, electronic security doors and its fire safety system.

The total amount going to Bethany Group is $1,198,146. Other buildings run by the Bethany Group in Camrose that will see funding includes Heritage Manor and Parkview Place. The organization runs a number of facilities throughout the province and Central Alberta. Exact projects to receive funding has not been completely determined by the Bethany Group as of yet.

“We are going to review the other listed projects and look at our options and priorities, that said the priority will be building envelopes (roofs, windows, doors) and life safety system upgrades (fire alarm systems, entry panels, etc.),” said Leathwood in an email.

City of Camrose councillor Max Lindstrand was in the crowd to watch the announcement said the funding is appreciated and needed, but with the needs of the city’s senior population there are other areas that need attention as well.

“We have great needs in that area, because as seniors age their housing needs become more acute,” he said.

“I think we’re doing OK in certain levels, but we are also lacking in some of the higher needs areas and a lot of our residents have to be transferred out of the active treatment hospital out of the community because we don’t have enough beds available where they need the care.”

Lindstrand said Wild Rose Villa was the first of its kind in Camrose. Residents pay a percentage of their income to live in the building, making it an affordable option for many.

Lindstrand said the need for affordable housing in the city goes beyond seniors as well.

For the federal government, this is part of their national housing strategy. Sohi has seen first hand the impact that housing programs can have on helping people get back on their feet, as he told a story about a mother of three from his Edmonton Mill Woods riding that was able to pull her life back together because of housing programs.

“When people have the ability to find a stable place to live, they can put their life together,” said Sohi.