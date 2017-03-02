Augustana curls to ACAC men’s championship

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings have earned their way to the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association men’s curling championship.

They were going anyway as hosts, but now they will be going as the top seed out of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference. The Vikings needed an extra set, but beat the NAIT Ooks 5-4 for the gold medal at Lakeland College in Vermilion.

“It was a motivator for the guys, being a host you don’t want to just take something for granted,” said Vikings head coach Roger Galenza. “I wanted them to understand that they needed to prove to people that they earned the right to be at nationals and they certainly did that this weekend.”

The Andrew Klassen skipped rink — with Colton Simard, Aiden Anderson and Austin Lavallee — opened the provincial bonspiel with a 5-4 win over NAIT, but fell 9-7 in the late draw on Friday. On Saturday they rebounded with a 6-3 win over Olds College in the morning and a 5-2 win over Olds in the semifinal in the afternoon to advance to Sunday’s final.

The Vikings controlled the first half of the final, the momentum swung back to the Ooks in the final few sets and had a draw to the button to win in the final. However, the NAIT skip came up light and they went to an ninth end. In the extra end, Klassen needed to hit and stick for the winning point and he did just that with the hammer.

“It was a picture perfect end that they called and threw,” said Galenza. “It was exciting and really rewarding that these guys put their time and effort into playing these provincials and for it to pay off and win it like that … it was really great.”

The goal is now simple, advance to the semifinal at the CCAA Championships in Camrose March 22-25. From there anything cam happen.

To get there, they do have their work cut out for them, but they have a major advantage over every other rink descending on the Rose City Curling Club. Galenza says they know exactly what sheets of ice they will be curling on, and they will know every pebble intimately by the time the national championships start.

The Vikings women’s team will also be there, but as the No. 4 seed out of the ACAC. The rink — skipped by Nikki Smith with Lynnelle Mahe, Jensen Manners and Katelyn Skolski — had trouble with consistency all weekend and eventually fell 7-1 to the Concordia University Thunder in the bronze medal game.

“They are very talented and skilled players, they just didn’t seem to get the chemistry right,” said Galenza. “The ice was a little funny and a little tricky at times and I think that was the biggest problem that was occurring.”

There are still considerable expectations for the Vikings women. They have shown this year they can beat just about anyone in Alberta with a young skip and a high ceiling.

They will also not be able to use ice as an excuse as, they will be spending a lot of time over the next three weeks getting to know the swings and straight lines at the Rose City Curling Club.

“One thing we will be working on is being more consistent with the ice reading,” said Galenza. “We are going to be in our own rink and we will have more confidence because we will know what is going to transpire here because we know what the ice will do for you.”