All FORE! Habitat Camrose

Raising money through golf tournament is not an original ides. Doing so with several inches of snow on the ground, however, and it’s the makings of a ridiculously good time.

Habitat four Humanity Camrose hosted their second annual Snow Golf fundraiser on Feb. 25 and raised about $10,000 to go towards the building of houses for families in need.

This year they had 14 teams of four come together for the all-day affair that ended with a banquet and a silent donation in place of a silent auction.

“It’s just a fun event, it’s fun to put on and everything is chaotic but that’s the way we love it,” said Habitat Camrose project coordinator Brenda Murdock. “Weird and whacky is what this event’s about.”

The execution of golfing during the Alberta winter is about as entertaining as the idea. Teams were encouraged to have fun with idea and most dressed up in costume and or brought impromptu clubs that ranged from curling brooms to hockey sticks to pipes. For the fundraiser, there were 18 holes arranged throughout Camrose at different hole sponsoring businesses and organizations. Most holes were in the 100-yard range and score was kept by the traditional golf methods. But that is about where similarities ended. Instead of a golf ball, each golfer was given a foam stress ball, and in place of a hole, the targeted a small hoop.

“They can hit it as hard as they want and it’s not going to go too far and it’s not going to break anything,” said Murdock.

A new innovation this year was the silent donation in place of the auction, where instead of people bidding on random objects that often time eliminates many from contributing due to escalating prices, it allows anybody to donate what they wanted for a tax receipt.

The fundraiser has already grown to be an essential part of their annual money raising efforts in concert with their annual Taste of Home Dinner Gala and their adopt-a-days program.

“Because we are keeping the cost down it can include people from all walks of life that may not otherwise attend something that costs $100 a ticket,” said Murdock. “We can include everyone in this fundraiser, everybody can come find out what we’re about and support the cause.”