$5M development a new twist on old concept

A $5 million investment in downtown Camrose is waiting approval to put a shovel in the ground.

The Townsquare project at 4836 to 4852 51st Street across the street from the Co-op is a mixed use condo development over five lots that have been vacant for more than 20 years. The five lots will include one three-storey building with nine apartment-style units, seven free-standing smart homes and four live/work buildings. In all the development could be home to 45-60 people within 18 months.

Most important to the developers, however, is that this would be a made-in-Camrose project by Camrosians for Camrosians.

“A lot of people questioned firing these up in this economy, you can’t find a better time than to fire it up for the simple fact these are being built by a Camrose company and all of the sub trades and suppliers, we made it a point, it’s all from Camrose,” said contractor and developer Shawn MacKinnon of Five Star Home Solutions Inc., who is partnering with Ross and Dave Drever of RDS Development on the project. “We figured what better way to get everybody working, fire up a project and keep it in Camrose.”

The project was brought before City of Camrose Council for a redistricting application on

Feb 21. There will be an open house on March 9 at The Gateway Centre at 5 p.m. for people interested in the development.

Most striking about the development is the live/work dwellings that will house a small business on the ground floor with a owner of the business living on the second floor. The concept is an old one but is starting to gain popularity in urban centres again. Camrose even has a few such buildings around town, but none have been built in the last several decades years.

They fell out of popularity in the 70s and 80s as the population of communities moved towards a more suburban design. Moving back downtown, however, is now becoming more desirable and this development will put its inhabitants within walking distance of parks, churches, shopping centres and the downtown. There will be just under 600-square-feet of space for the business on the ground floor and about 800 square feet of living space.

“Commercial development always responds to the type of society and the values of society,” said City of Camrose director of planning and development Aaron Leckie. “We saw the west end expansion, which is very auto oriented … now we are seeing a reinvestment and a re-engineering of downtown across North America. A lot of millennials, their lifestyle and choices have changed in how they want to live their lives and how they want to work, how close they want to be to services. We see things like live-work units starting to pop up as a response to that.”

The townhouse-style condos will have a garage on the ground floor with the main living space on the second floor, similarly to the group’s last project – six modern townhouses on the east side of downtown on 48 Ave. They will be about 1,100 square feet with two large bedrooms.

“That was our project to see how it would go and they sold ridiculously quick,” said MacKinnon. “It was a matter of doing something that was out of the norm, we didn’t want the same old. We wanted to look at functional, modern and high quality.”

MacKinnon says they will also include the latest green technologies to make them as efficient as possible, but they are also ensuring they are meeting a need for low income housing, though he said no sale prices have been set yet on the different dwellings.

This development does also tick many boxes of the city’s Land Use Bylaw but is unique enough that it does not quite fit the designed plan. It also meets most of the city’s requirements of a residential or mixed use development, but there are certain areas like with property setbacks where it does not quite meet regulations. As well, the five lots need to be combined into one big lot for the project.

For these reasons the developers are hoping to have the property rezoned as direct control. They have been working closely with the city for the past eight months to get to this point in the project.

“Our expectation under almost every circumstance is (developers) have to meet all guidelines, but at the same time, these regulations that we have, that are city wide, they cannot account for every individual situation,” said Leckie. “In this case, the applicant was able to demonstrate and justify a very good reason for why they can’t meet those specific regulations of our bylaw and the city should be amending our zoning for that site to direct control in order to allow the development to proceed.”

Part of the reason the developers are being as careful with this project as they can be is because they know other communities and developers are watching. It is not often a project like this is built in a downtown core.

“We always hear about downtown revitalization, well what better way to stick this many people in a downtown core?” said MacKinnon. “We could have planted up a big condo and called it a day. It’s been done and done and done. It doesn’t do anything cool. It doesn’t put Camrose on the map as far as being innovative and moving forward. This is all about being innovative.”