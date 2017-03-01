A night for the Arts

The roving group of artists called Artrageous started singing O’ Canada when they crossed the border, and they didn’t stop singing or dancing or painting until well into Saturday night.

The entertainment collective made their Canadian debut at the Cultivating the Arts Gala at the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre and helped raise funds to keep the building affordable for user groups as the headlining draw while auctioning off six of their giant works of art following the show.

Despite having their roots in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver they are based in New Mexico, and they travelled 30 hours out of their way to make this one stop in Camrose. For a cause like the Lougheed Centre, it was a show they could not say no to.

“Having the people of Camrose support (the Lougheed Centre) and bringing in opportunities for the community is incredibly important,” said Artrageous costumer, choreographer and performer Lauri Franci. “The arts, as we all know, are getting removed from the schools and … it’s our mission to support that.”

Funds raised throughout the evening — live auction, ticketed games, a silent auction, ticket sales and sales of the artwork — go to keeping the building affordable for local user groups. It is an issue other communities with similar theatres are struggling with, keeping rentals at a price that any theatre or musical group can afford. They had their work cut out for themselves this year with competition for peoples’ senses and cents with several other big events in the city, including the Kodiaks’ final home game of the Alberta Junior Hockey League season which had a season-high attendance of 2,100 people.

Lougheed Centre technical director and general manager Nick Beach said despite the challenges, the night was a success.

“The auction was incredible, people are having a great time, this has been a real fun event,” said Beach.

The gala also featured live entertainment before, after and during the intermission and was catered by Stockman’s Chophouse with several different hors d’oeuvres on offer.

Artrageous has been actively touring since the 1980s but this was their first trip to Canada. Their show combines covers of some of the biggest rock, pop and country hits of the past 50 years while involving the crowd, painting six-foot by six-foot portraits of legendary singers and dancing their collective butts off.

Each work of art and song has taken hundreds of hours of work to perfect. And everything has to be exact in their timing and movement. Some works of art had as many as four painting the same canvas at once and sometimes in pitch dark. Their most awe striking works were done with luminous paint that shone bright with a black light turned on as they completed Vincent van Goh’s “A Starry Night,” a portrait of Jimi Hendrix and a two-panelled Harry Potter mural. Other portraits included Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles and Marilyn Monroe.

Though the show is well choreographed, they did make a change from their normal red-white-and-blue draped finale. But it all was worth it for the group.

“It was fantastic,” said Franci. “It was a really super, sweet audience and they got involved … it was a great response.”