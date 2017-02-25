Vikings honour grads and upset Ooks

Vikings 95, Ooks 83

Cameron Vilcsak gave the fans one last game for the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings faithful to remember him by.

The former second-team All-Conference North guard scored 33 points in his final home game for the men's basketball team as Augustana (12-11) upset the reigning Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association champion NAIT Ooks 95-83 in Camrose on Friday night.

Riley Wallace, who is also graduating this spring, scored 15 points and Spencer Marion, who has signed on with the University of Alberta Golden Bears for next year, scored 10 points and nine rebounds.

Jackson Jacob replied with 33 points and eight rebounds for the Ooks (17-6) while Jordan Brown had 14 points and Jamal Hinds had 12.

The win was Vikings' 12th of the season as they head to the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Championship in Medicine Hat next weekend, with one more game to play Saturday night in Edmonton at NAIT. The win underlined just how far the Vikings have come this year, having won a combined nine games the previous two season and have not made the postseason since 2013.

The Vikings (10-13) women's team also wrapped up their home schedule with a 68-47 loss to the Ooks (22-1).

Torey Lauber led the Vikings with 14 points while Nicole Ubels scored 12 points.

Torey Hill had a game-high 23 points for NAIT while playing a suffocating defence in the second half.

The Vikings honoured two graduating players Hayley Story and Shea Jose, who played five years at Augustana.

The Ooks and Vikings close out the regular season Saturday night in Edmonton. The Vikings were officially eliminated from post-season contention with the loss.