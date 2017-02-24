Vikings culring teams set for provincials

The University of Alberta-Augusta Vikings have high hopes for their women’s curling team left in the hands of their youngest player.

Nikki Smith is just 18 years old but head coach Roger Galenza had no issues of slotting her in at skip, despite more experienced players at other positions and the pressure of hosting nationals this year.

“She’s a very mature and skilled and talented player,” said Galenza. “I thought she is certainly the future skip for our team because we didn’t have one that stood out completely as a skip among the other four girls.”

Smith, 18, says she found chemistry with her rinkmates — Lynnelle Mahe, Jensen Manners and Katelyn Skolski — and they roll into provincials this weekend as the No. 3 seed in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference.

“The first time I went out there it was definitely very nerve wracking for me, I was a little bit intimidated, but all of the girls I play with are supper supportive, they were great to jump in with and they make it easier,” said Smith, who is taking kiniesiology at Augustana. “Once I got past the nerves, it was so much better, I got right back into my groove and it was like playing a regular game.”

Smith is fairly local to the area, she piloted her high school team from Ponoka to a bronze medal at the Alberta School Sports Association championships this past year.

She was a little surprised when she found herself at the helm of the Vikings team but they have performed better with each end. They put up 3-2 records at both the Fall Regional in Red Deer and the Winter Regional in Edmonton, hosted by NAIT, and are currently tied with RDC for second in the conference overall. Concordia University is first with a 9-1 record.

Lakeland College in Vermilion is hosting the provincial championship this weekend, but Smith has her eye on the CCAA championships.

“It’s really awesome that we get to host nationals, we might be getting a free pass but we’ve going to earn our way there,” said Smith.

“I’m just excited to play in front of and represent Camrose and represent this area.”

The men’s team has gone the other route, promoting from within. They are led by a pair of third-year Vikings, skip Andrew Klassen and third Colton Simard with two first years, Aiden Anderson and Austin Lavallee, holding down the front end of the rink.

They are coming off a terrific 2015-16 campaign in which they finished with a bronze medal at the CCAA championships, tying a high water mark for the university. Their goal is to at least get back to that point, if not improve upon it. They head into the ACAC championship as the No. 3 seed after a tough Winter Regional.

“I really hope we get into that final game to have a chance for that gold medal,” said Simard, 22.

“If we win it great, if we don’t we’ll be so proud that we got into that last match.”

They do already have a spot locked up at nationals as the host team, but they don’t want to take it for granted, they want to win their way there. But they know they will have to go through the Red Deer College Kings and NAIT Ooks to do so.

Simard says they like to play an aggressive game, but are focusing on making their opponents make mistakes.

“We like to keep the constant pressure up and … make them make their shots,” he said. “Then if they mess up we end up scoring big.”

The opportunity to host nationals is huge for the Vikings. It is an opportunity to not just bring in people from around the country to Camrose, but to put the Augustana program on the map.

“For the curling program and Augustana it is absolutely huge,” said Galenza. “This is the first time ever we have done this and I have already noticed that people have taken notice of us and certainly it is going to be easier to recruit people because we can say ‘Our program is a live and our college does support it.”

The CCAA championships go from March 22 to 25 at the Rose City Curling Club.