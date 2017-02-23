Vikings basketball puts ACAC on notice

No coach is ever happy with losses, but the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings men’s basketball team spent 80 minutes giving one of the top teams in the nation everything they could handle this past weekend, ultimately coming up short.

The Vikings (11-11) lost 83-78 and 71-69 to the Concordia University Thunder (19-3), the top team in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference.

What the weekend does is show the Vikings are more than just talk when they say they can play with anybody.

“The process in which we got to five- and two- point losses, I’m happy with that process,” said Vikings head coach David Drabiuk. “I think we’re looking like we’re putting the pieces together.”

Drabiuk cited Bobby Knight in saying you have to get in position to get in position, “I think we’re there. I think we’re getting ourselves in position in order to compete with the positions that we need.”

Also encouraging is the fact they have become more than just a one-note team.

With the emergence of wing Michael Stasuik and post Spencer Marion, they have finally freed Cameron Vilcsak from the shackles of being targetted by their opposition’s defence. With three players going, they have become a lot more difficult to defend.

“Teams went into games knowing if they shut down Cam, they had a chance to beat us, so for him to find a way to shake loose of that and find some scoring … now that the focus is starting to shift to Michael and Spencer a bit, it opens the floor for Cam,” said Drabiuk. “Now all of a sudden we have three legitimate options.”

The Vikings do have one more major challenge before they get to the playoffs, a two-game set with the defending national champion NAIT Ooks (17-5) this weekend, in Camrose on Friday and in Edmonton on Saturday. Women play at 6 p.m. and men at 8 p.m.

NOTE — The Vikings women’s basketball team did manage to stay alive for the final playoff spot in the ACAC North, despite being swept by the Thunder on the weekend — 84-66 and 67-39. The Vikings (10-12) are four points behind the Lakeland Rustlers (12-12) for the fourth seed heading into their final two games while Lakeland has completed their schedule. The Vikings need to sweep the Ooks (21-1) and then it will get into the tiebreakers to determine the final seed.