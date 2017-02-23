Kodiaks likely to start playoffs on the road

The Camrose Kodiaks will be the No. 5 seed in the Alberta Junior Hockey League Viterra South Division when playoffs start in March.

Though mathematically they could still catch the Okotoks Oilers for third place or the Canmore Eagles for fourth and home ice advantage in the first round, it is unlikely. Losing 3-1 to the Sherwood Park Crusaders on Friday and 4-2 to the Oilers on Saturday left the Kodiaks seven points in arrears with four games left in the regular season. This means they will start the post season on the road, likely against the against the Oilers or Eagles in what should be an exciting opening series.

The Kodiaks had a 2-2-1 record against the Oilers this season, but are 1-4 against the Eagles.

They are not daunted by having to start in someone else’s barn.

“A champion has to win on the road,” said Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka. “If you want to be a national champ you’re not going to win at home unless you’re hosting, we know we have to win on the road, you have to go to westerns and win on the road, so we’re fine with that.”

Injuries hammered the Kodiaks in the second half of the season and they slipped back in the standings after a long battle for position with the Oilers.

The Kodiaks lost another forward to a wrist injury against the Crusaders, but should get a few of their walking wounded – Mackenzie Bauer and Slater Strong – back in time for the playoffs. If they make it out of the first round they should get Kyler Kupka back from injury. The AJHL rookie of the year nominee ruptured his spleen in January, but he has healed since his surgery and is now just working himself back into shape.

Kupka is up against Oliver Chau of the Brooks Bandits, Jake Gresh of the Bonnyville Pontiacs and Austin McGrath of the Lloydminster Bobcats for the top freshman award. He has 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 35 games and was invited to the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s top prospects game.

“If Kyler plays the full year, those are petty good numbers,” said Rybalka. “I’m just excited for his future.”

The Kodiaks are in Olds on Friday to play the Grizzlys at 7 p.m. and then host the Drayton Valley Thunder in their home finale on Saturday at 7 p.m. They close out their regular season with two games in Brooks on March 3 and 4.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Rybalka. “The last home game is always a big crowd, the (50-50) jackpot is probably going to be $3,000-4,000. It’s a great way to send off the boys to playoffs and we will be thanking the fans for supporting us all year.”

NOTES – Kodiaks goalie Patrick Gora was also named a finalist for AJHL goalie of the year along with Calgary Canucks Logan Drackett, Okotoks Oilers Riley Morris, Fort McMurray Oil Barons Eric Szudor and Whitecourt Wolverines Pierce Diamond. Gora moved into second all-time in wins by a Kodiaks goalie with 67 and was co-winner of the club’s MVP award. He leads the league in games played (50), saves (1,481), shots (1,613), and is fifth among starters with a 0.918 save percentage.