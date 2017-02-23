Johnson returns home to his village for Nordlys

Since relocating to the United States in 2003, former Camrosian Dale Armin Johnson has discovered it takes a village to make a movie.

Working with MICA Entertainment to finance between four to six theatrical releases per year, the executive producer has sent films to the silver screen around the world, from Hollywood to Berlin. While his latest project, The Lost City of Z, was preparing to premiere at the British Museum in London, Johnson made his way to the community he first called home, where his 2014 release, Pawn Sacrifice, was being featured at the Nordlys Film and Arts Festival Feb. 17.

“It’s very energizing to be part of a festival,” said Johnson. “Film festivals give the filmmakers a forum to be able to profile their work with people who really love film and are really supportive.”

Practically speaking, they’re an opportunity to do business and attract audiences and investors. For Johnson, however, returning to the Bailey Theatre also implied a hint of nostalgia.

Growing up steeped in an artistic environment, Johnson’s career in entertainment was bolstered by his hometown’s music scene, in which he was eagerly involved. An artist himself and gifted with an entrepreneurial bent. He began branching into the production industry, eventually settling into film. Learning from producer and director Lew Horwitz, the father of independent film financing, Johnson advanced in his field, becoming one of today’s most active financiers in independent film.

“[Music] was my training ground,” said Johnson. “Then when I went into the film side, I was really fortunate to have some great mentors, some people that really understood the finance side of the business. They trained me in that, but then I still had that artistic side of just who I was that gave me a natural fit between the art and the

business.”

Certainly, working in the preliminary stages of filmmaking involves wearing many hats, starting with building a production team, securing rights to a script, hiring a director and considering options for casting.

“Ultimately you have to create an effective environment around what the director’s vision is for the story and then help to protect that so that he can stay focused at the helm of the film and not get distracted with a lot of the things that would keep him from staying creatively focused,” said Johnson.

He said Pawn Sacrifice was an excellent example of this collaborative spirit, with many Canadian connections. The biographical drama of American chess master Bobby Fischer (Toby McGuire) was filmed in Montreal, with key people such as the set designer and costume designer hailing from Canada. Aside from emulating a specific 1960’s atmosphere, a particular challenge for this non-fiction piece was drawing a fine line between reality and theatrics.

“You want it to be entertaining, yet you want to still stay true,” said Johnson.

Portraying the strategic game in a sports-like format to capitalize on the energy of the monumental tournaments recounted in the film, Pawn Sacrifice echoed the pride and enthusiasm of a nation united by Fischer’s peculiar genius and historical feats.

“We had such a committed team to staying true to being accurate to the story. Toby McGuire was attached to the project for I think nine years before it went into production and it went through a couple different screenplay writers just to make sure that we got the story right,” said Johnson. “For me to have these opportunities, to be mentored by the people I was mentored by and working with these people, I kind of have to pinch myself and say, ‘It’s not anything of my own doing.’”

Employing a timeless proverb to describe the experience, Johnson said, “When you’re making a film, it really does take a village,” and he’s happy to call Camrose his.

“Just like in filmmaking, who I am personally has a lot to do with the community that I was raised in, so I just think that I’m really grateful,” said Johnson. “Camrose is my village.”