Freeze put on County road building

Camrose County hit a major snag in their road building and development plans for the foreseeable future.

They were informed by the Alberta Environment minister that any road project that is going to impact public lands or water ways will require an extra year delay for permitting and study. This means if a road is being improved and built up and the shoulders expand even a foot further out on the engineering report, the year-long wait will be put in place.

The County had used a construction plan of design and permits one year and build the next. With this new policy in place, many road-building projects in the county and throughout the province could be impacted.

This came to a front at the Feb. 14 county council meeting when discussing upgrading funding for the New Norway Lagoon and Township Road 480. The new policy was brought to the attention of administration and recently and has caused the Township Road 48 project to stall. Due to another permitting issue, Township Road 480 was not going to be built this year as expected originally, but hopes are the construction can start next year. Regardless, the new environmental permitting will have a drastic effect on the County and their planning.

“Simple construction projects where we’re not even changing the footprint of the road should not be extended to a two-year process, it should be done in the same process as it was done for many, many years,” said Coun. Trevor Miller.

“We’ve been building roads for a very long time, there is nothing drastically changing that we need to extend it by doubling the length of time of approval.”

Administration has a meeting scheduled with the Environment Minister in early March and the County decided to draft a letter to coincide with the meeting. However, this is an issue that needs to be resolved sooner rather than later. If projects are put off for another year, it has the potential to create a bottle neck of projects causing the price of those projects to go up and for more delays to occur.

“Alberta Environment needs to realize that an unreasonable delay in dealing with permit processes through wetlands will cause unforeseen delay in road construction in Camrose County and across Alberta,” said Camrose County Reeve Don Gregorwich.

“Alberta and the provincial government need to be aware that rural road projects cannot occur if bureaucratic road blocks become excessive. We stand to lose construction time and in the end our tax payers are penalized.”