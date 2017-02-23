Conference talks next step in reconciliation

The theme for Spirit of Reconciliation was to move beyond apologies and to move forward with rebuilding a culture and a people.

The two-day conference at the University of Alberta-Augustana was a first for the post-secondary institution, pulling from their Spirit of the Land template they have used as a platform to talk about social and environmental issues that effect Albertans.

For Spirit of Reconciliation, they brought in renowned Metis author Maria Campbell as the keynote speaker and held workshops and discussions on Feb. 16 and 17.

Coordinator Rajan Rathnavalu wanted this conference to really get the conversation started about taking the next step of the Truth and Reconciliation Committee, but it exceeded his expectations.

“This is everything I’ve hoped for and more,” he said. “Part of the challenge Canada is facing is bridging the gap between First Nations culture and a particular history of Canada that didn’t include First Nations perspectives. With the Truth and reconciliation Commission, Canada is waking up to this troubled and checkered history and the legacy of that history.”

The common idea through many of the discussions was education, education about indigenous culture, to non-indigenous people and for indigenous people who are still trying to figure out who they are and where they came from. Much of this is in the face of the Canada 150 celebrations that have done its best to glaze over the ugly history of what was done to the First Nations people by European explorers and settlers.

But the conference was not about pointing fingers, it was about rebuilding bridges, with the idea that if people understand what happened that we can move forward together and rebuild communities and relationships.

Campbell talked on Friday about how she is starting to see some of the old traditions of her culture come back with an identity that is starting to reform after generations of attempts by Europeans to wipe it out.

It is a key component to rebuilding that bridge.

“It’s vital,” said Rathnavalu. “If we lose indigenous heritage, there will be nothing to bridge to and in many ways, the dysfunctions of society won’t have a diversity to help navigate a path forward. Someone mentioned you can’t solve the problems of the path with the mind set of the past. In many ways, in terms of our relationship to the environment to ecology to water and land, consumer culture has no pathway forward to healing and no cultural stories, very little wisdom in how we reestablish a balance between human life and the ecological world. In First Nations/Metis culture, we have a complete culture that was built on this relationship and this harmonious understanding of respect for the natural world.”

For Rathnavalu, this conference gives him hope that those bridges may one day be built. We as a society still have a great deal of work to do, but he is as optimistic as ever about the progress being made and the road that needs to be travelled.

“In so many ways, small and great, Canadians, First Nations people and people around the world are doing good work and finding good ways forward,” said Rathnavalu.

“This conference provides an opportunity forward for people to engage in thoughtful conversation and dialog and discussion and what we do discover is we do have the wisdom to move forward.”