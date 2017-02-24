City looking at food truck policy

Local foodies may soon have more opportunities to test their pallet.

City of Camrose administration have received numerous inquiries over the possibility of food trucks moving into the city this summer. Last year there were two trucks that received business licenses to operate in the city. This winter, they have already received seven inquiries to start up the growing restaurant on wheels trend.

The problem is, Camrose has no bylaws pertaining to mobile food services.

Camrose Director of Planning and development Aaron Leckie was instructed to look into drafting a bylaw to legislate food trucks in the city by council at the Feb. 6 committee of whole meeting.

“I think Camrose lends itself well to support food trucks. We have a very vibrant and healthy downtown. If you get a lot of pedestrian foot traffic, that’s the main support of these places,” said Leckie. “But come the end of the year we will have to follow up with them and see if they thought it was a success or not.”

One of the trucks last year regularly set up at the Farmer’s market on Thursdays and also in the Rona parking lot, the other truck went mostly to special events but also occasionally set up in the Brick parking lot. Most of the inquiries this year have been about setting up on private property but some have been for downtown.

It is an issue other smaller cities and municipalities like Sylvan Lake have grappled with in recent years as food trucks have become more popular, especially in centres that have an active outside population or are a tourist destination.

The two permits issued this past year were under a small business license, but nothing that fully addressed the nature of the business. Issues that would need to be addressed in the bylaw would include locations of operation, hours of operation, food safety requirements, signage, and many communities have a cap on numbers of food trucks.

“We want to make sure that we are consistent in how we are applying decisions and regulation around food trucks to make sure everyone is being treated fairly,” said Leckie.

He hopes to have a bylaw drafted for reading and discussion by council in the near future. Leckie will also be speaking with the municipal planning advisory committee and other communities that have gone through this process.

His goal is to have a bylaw in place in the next six to eight weeks.