Board approves Catholic school reconfiguration

Catholic schools in Camrose will have a new alignment for next year.

Elk Island Catholic Schools board voted unanimously in favour of realignment at their monthly meeting on Feb. 15. Starting in September, the Grade 5 and 6 classes will move from St. Patrick School to Our Lady of Mount Pleasant. This means a middles school program will be developed at OLMP setting up a potential shift of Grades 8-12 to a new building if a new high school is built in the future.

This was made necessary by St. Patrick’s being at 101 per cent capacity, high above an ideal 80 per cent capacity. The shift will bring OLMP up to between 70 and 80 per cent from 62 per cent, while St. Patrick’s will be at about 81 per cent. The school board is also attempting to bring in four portables to the two schools.

“This is probably the best solution we have available, given that we do not have the option for another school at this present time,” said EICS communication and engagement coordinator Susan Johnson. “That clearly is the end goal, where we can hopefully build a standalone high school in the Camrose area.”

Moving the two grades to the current junior and senior high school will mean an influx of 126 students to OLMP for next year. To make the transition a smooth one, OLMP is creating a commons area using the library that will separate the new middle school from the Grade 9-12 high school. Those exact plans have not yet been completely finalized, but the change will be made over the summer.

“They’re still working through some of the transition plans with the admin, but they want to have a separate entity for the middle school,” said Johnson.

One of the big advantages to starting a middle school program at OLMP is it will give students in Grade 5 and 6 full access to the Career Technologies programming, as well as elevated sports and arts programs. It is an opportunity that has not been available to that level in the Catholic school system in Camrose previously.

“We’ve got a proven track record with that, in terms of a middle school concept with Our Lady of Angels in Fort Saskatchewan and St. Theresa here in Sherwood Park,” said Johnson. “I think a lot of the teachers are excited about that, to be able to expand their program of studies to the middle school program.”

The other big change is EICS will go on its for bussing. Currently they partner with Battle River School Division for bussing in Camrose, but taking on transportation on their own it will allow them to better ensure equal instructional time for rural and urban students, enhanced flexibility and the ability to have a more effective school calendar, improve ride time for EICS students, and allow them to better control the financial considerations for their transportation operations.

“We’re hoping that will facilitate a lot more chances to synthesize some of the same routs we have between St. Pat’s and OLMP,” said Johnson.

“We’re trying to work with the parents that have kids in the Oscar program — the after school program at St. Pat’s — and their kids in Grade 5 and 6 will still have after school care.”

EICS schools sit at a combined 81 per cent capacity this year, but with a modest one per cent growth per year, they expect to be at 101 per cent capacity by 2021. They have been pushing for a new high school but need the land to build. If new land is secured and a school built, the middle school program will stay in place at OLMP while the high school would shift to the new building.