Augustana volleyball eliminated by tiebreaker

There’s not a much more painful way to be eliminated from post-season contention.

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings men’s volleyball team will miss out on the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference playoffs due to a tiebreaker. The Vikings finished the season an identical record to the Grande Prairie Regional College Wolves at 10-14. They even tied in the first tiebreaker with 41 sets won. The Wolves edged them in set losses, however, at 49-56.

Making the early end to the season a little more difficult is the fact they split with the Concordia University Thunder (7-17) on the final weekend of the season while the Wolves swept the Lakeland Rustlers to vault over the Vikings into the fourth and final spot. Had the Vikings even pushed their 3-1 (25-11, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23) loss on Friday night to a fifth set, they’d be preparing for the ACAC championship tournament instead of looking ahead to a promising 2017-18 season.

“We’d always talked about that this was going to be a battle,” said Vikings head coach Stephen Leggitt. “Considering the experience of where my guys are, yes I’m disappointed that my guys did not make playoffs … it would have been a nice step, I’m also pretty realistic in knowing that we are pretty young and that’s going to make a huge difference next year.”

The Vikings did rebound on Saturday to win 3-2 (25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 21-25, 21-19) in Camrose over the Thunder to put themselves in a tiebreaker position, but they did not get any help from the Rustlers in Grande Prairie.

Leggitt was frustrated by the loss on Friday, but now realizes his quad was just outplayed by Concordia, as opposed to playing poorly. He also was impressed with how his team dug down deep to win another five-set match in Camrose.

It all bodes well for their future.

“One of the things I really liked over the last three weeks, is for the first time the guys really started to battle, they started to look at it, they started to see it and they

Decided to fight for it and that was very encouraging,” said Leggitt. “I didn’t do a whole lot of coaching in the last three weeks in games … they started going ‘Maybe that stuff he’s been talking about for six months is really working.’”

Also playing into a sunny horizon is the fact they only lose one key player off their current roster, fourth year left side Shane Kimber who is going to focus more on his school work instead of playing a fifth season with the Vikings.

Leggitt is already excited about his incoming class of recruits, led by six-foot-five left side Owen Wilson out of the Lethbridge Kodiaks Junior Volleyball Club. He committed on Sunday to the Vikings, making the previous night’s disappointment a little easier to take.

“He’s a deal breaker, he’s going to make a difference, the first year he’s going to be a starter, I think,” said Leggitt. “He’s a big jumper, he touches 11 feet at 17 or 18 years old without a ton of weight training. He came in two months ago and even my setter said to me ‘I want to set that guy, I want that guy.’”

NOTE — The rebuilding women’s program (6-18) wrapped up their season with a pair of wins over the Thunder (1-23), winning 3-1 (25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17) on Friday in Edmonton and 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 26-24) on Saturday in Camrose.

The Vikings fought through a number of key injuries all year, but will be returning a number of more experienced players in 2017-18.