Augustana hockey settles into fourth

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings men’s hockey team got an up-close-and-personal look at their first round playoff opponent this past weekend.

The Vikings split their two-game set with the Red Deer College Kings — winning 3-2 in Camrose on Friday and losing 2-1 in Red Deer on Saturday — setting the stage for a showdown of two rivals in the opening round of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference post season starting on March 3 at Encana Arena.

“It just seems we’ve played them a lot in the last few years,” said Vikings head coach Blaine Gusdal. “There’s definitely a rivalry there, but in our league with the number of teams, you’ve just got to be ready to play and I think our guys realize that and we’ll be ready come

Game 1.”

The two teams have had their battles since the Kings returned to the ice four seasons ago, including a heated quarter-final series in 2014-15 in which the Vikings swept the best-of-three series. But the rivalry goes further back than that, to the Kings’ first time in the ACAC. Augustana won the season series 3-1 this year.

One big plus to help them in the playoff is hulking defenceman Brett Ponich will be returning to the lineup

The Vikings still have one weekend to go before they get to playoffs as they play the SAIT Trojans in two-game set this weekend, hosting the Trojans on Friday at

7:30 p.m. and playing in Calgary on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Trojans are still playing for playoff positioning, with the opportunity to finish second with a sweep and earn a first round bye.