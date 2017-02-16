Vikings playoff bound

Mission mostly complete.

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings men’s basketball team is heading back to the playoffs for the first time in four years, now they have their sites set on rocking the boat when they get to Medicine Hat.

The Vikings (11-9) split their weekend series with the Lakeland Rustlers (14-8) to lock up fourth place in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference North Division, needing a 79-76 overtime win in Camrose on Saturday to get the job done.

“On a scale of 1-10, it’s about a 22,” said head coach Dave Drabiuk. “The amount of work that our guys have put in, the commitment right from Day 1 … when we talked about goals, (making the playoffs) was circled in red ink several times.”

The last time the Vikings qualified for the post season was 2012-13 and they wound up finishing in sixth place at the ACAC championship tournament.

As the fourth seed in the North, they will play the first seed in the South Division in the first game — currently Medicine Hat College and SAIT are tied with identical 14-3 records. Red Deer College is not far behind at 13-6.

The Vikings will get a full warm-up, however, for the ACAC tournament as over the final two weeks of the season they play the top two teams in the North twice each — Concordia University Thunder this weekend and the NAIT Ooks next weekend. They are both tied with 17 wins, but the Thunder have played two less games, needing to win once more to clinch top spot in the North Division.

“We’ll be pretty battle tested I think heading into the playoffs and then we’ll get a pretty outstanding team out of the south in the first round,” said Drabiuk. “I think we can give the South teams trouble if we are shooting the ball well. Our ability to do that gives us a puncher’s chance in any game.”

Key to the Vikings’ success has been the development of their one-two-punch in Spencer Marion in the post and Michael Stasuik on the wing. In Saturday’s win over the Rustlers Stasuik had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds and Spencer poured in a team-high 22 points and nine rebounds.

“They create such match up problems for other teams, no one knows what to guard them with,” said Drabiuk.

The Vikings host the Thunder on Friday with the women at 6 p.m. and the men at 8 p.m. and then head to the University of Concordia in Edmonton on Saturday.

• The Augustana Vikings women’s basketball team kept their playoff hopes alive, splitting with the Rustlers, losing 58-52 in Lloydminster on Friday and winning 74-51 in Camrose on Saturday. The Vikings trail the Rustlers by one win for the fourth seed in the North Division, but Augustana has four games left to play and the Rustlers have two. This weekend the Vikings play the second place Concordia Thunder (14-6) and then finish off against the NAIT Ooks (21-1).