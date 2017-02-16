Three-way split for Kodiaks' MVP award

For an organization to survive the rash of injuries the Camrose Kodiaks have gone through this season, there is no single player they can turn to and call MVP.

This was the conundrum they faced as they handed out their year-end hardware on Saturday at the Camrose Regional Exhibition. Instead, three players were bestowed that honour as leading scorer Bryson Traptow, his linemate Nic Correale and starting goalie Patrick Gora took home the top prize.

Together, the three of them have exhibited the ability to overcome adversity that has been calling card for the Kodiaks this Alberta Junior Hockey League season.

“I’ve done this for 24 years, I’ve never seen this rash of injuries — long term and key players,” said head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka. “If we start getting back the players, we’re not far away from now in our game, if we can get them back for playoffs, that’s all that matters is playoffs.”

The infirmary has become so backed up there have been several games the last few weeks where the Kodiaks have not even been able to ice a full roster. At one point earlier this month, four of their top five scoring leaders — including Traptow — were out with injury or illness. Still they find themselves in a dogfight for home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Both Traptow and Correale were acquired in season from other top teams.

The Kodiaks traded for Traptow along with Matt Gervais on Nov. 2 from the Whitecourt Wolverines for Estian Coetzee and Liam Motley. Since then he has scored 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 30 games, giving him 50 points (22-28-50) in 47 games on the season.

“Coming over from Whitecourt to Camrose, it’s been an awesome change for me, I’ve just got back to loving the game and I think these awards are all about the teammates I play with,” said Traptow, who also took home the award for top scorer. “It’s been an awesome couple of months and hopefully we can keep it going for two or three more months here.”

Correale has flourished with the Kodiaks after being acquired from the Spruce Grove Saints on

Nov. 4 for Brayden Labante and Scott Angus. Since then he has scored 24 points (6-18-24) in 34 games, giving him 38 points (7-31-38) in 51 games overall.

He has clicked well with Traptow, since being paired with the No. 1 centre.

“It’s been great, we were put together right off the start when we both got here and we’ve been clicking ever since,” said Correale. “I hope he keeps us together for playoffs, and if he does we should be good.”

Gora is in his third and final season with the club. On Friday he tied Devin McDonald for second all-time on the Kodiaks’ win list with 66 victories. He is also tied for top spot with McDonald for shutouts with 10 each. This was all prior to Tuesday night’s game at the Calgary Mustangs, results were not available at press time.

Gora was not looking so hot early in the season, however, but he has rebounded to put himself in conversation for the best goalie in the league.

“At the beginning of the year I started slow, but I started playing a lot of games in a row and I started getting my game back,” said Gora. “It kind of felt like I lost it at the beginning of the year, but I’m playing good now and it feels good.”

The Kodiaks pulled out a major win on Friday by salvaging a split with the Canmore Eagles in their two-game set in Camrose, rallying to win 3-2 in a shootout. Ryan Hartman was the only player to score in the shootout while Gora made 37 saves while also stopping all three shootout attempts for the win. The Eagles won 4-1 on Thursday in a lack-lustre effort by the Kodiaks.

The win gives them a big boost heading into the weekend’s games in Sherwood Park on Friday and Okotoks on Saturday.

“The guys looked themselves in the mirror,” said Rybalka. “We talked about it on Thursday after the game, we didn’t play well. You can easily feel sorry for yourself, but at the end of the day, look in the mirror and what is going to be the person that makes you successful? … I told our guys if they decide to do this, they can do it, and I give our guys all the credit, they came out and did it.”