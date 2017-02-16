Surviving depression

At my lowest, every arena or gym I walked into I was looking up at the rafters for a place I could throw a rope over.

That low point has lasted for more than a decade.

I have battled depression, mostly in silence, since I was in Grade 6. At times, my thoughts and actions scared me, and I am certain I would not still be here today if my older sister had not committed suicide when I was 13.

Until I was 10, I was mostly happy without a care in the world. But it was that year when things started to turn.

We moved around a lot when I was growing up and before I started Grade 5 we had relocated to Calgary. Due to the alignment of the schools where I was living, all of the rich kids from Nose Hill were bussed to my school and a few others after Grade 4. Being from a lower middle class family I clearly did not fit in. This was when then bullying started.

It continued on through the next year and it only picked up steam.

In Grade 6 I also suffered three concussions in a three-month span.

Before Grade 7 we were on the move again, and I thought I was leaving the bullying behind.

Moving to a small cliquey village where everyone had grown up together, however, did not help matters, and the bullying only intensified. I was called every name in the book for the next five years, and physically assaulted on several occasions.

I was an outcast again.

In Grade 8 I suffered two more concussions and in Grade 12 my sixth and worst concussion ended my hockey playing days — though I didn’t exactly have prospects in the game.

With the research over the last decade that has shown a link between concussions and depression I do not know what the exact cause for the issues I deal with today is. Though I can tell you this, if you’re told you’re worthless enough times you start to believe it, regardless of the support of your parents and what friends you do have.

When reported to the school, too often it was swept under the rug with a slap on the wrist and then it would come back at me even harder.

These are thoughts that last a life time, and has taken many years and a lot of pain for me to work through.

Looking to the rafters is what I have done for most of my adult life as a sports reporter and editor. There are good days and then there are days when it is everything I can do to get out of bed in the morning. There are days when my cheerful demeanor is barely holding back an uncontrollable tidal wave of unexplainable tears. Some days I’m more successful at holding it off than others.

The fact is, bullies have little idea of the impact they make on their victims, and they exist in all walks of life, even after they leave the education stream. I have seen bullies, even if I wasn’t the target, in families, at work, in sports, community groups and at church.

The societal mentality in the ’90s was to grow a thicker skin, laugh them off, or ignore them. It is strange that a victim — and I am far from the only one or the most affected — is the one told to adjust their life, not the ones causing the harm.

According to Stats Canada, at least one in three adolescent students have reported being bullied recently and 47 per cent of parents report having a child victim of bullying.

I was a student in the pre-Internet days. I cannot imagine what it is like today with the existence of cyber bullying. I could escape it by locking myself in my room. That’s not a luxury that exists today.

I am encouraged by the change in approach to bullying at schools and the growth of the Pink Shirt Day campaign that was started by students in support of someone who was being bullied.

But the world is slow to change.

The other end of all of this is ending a stigma against people battling depression, anxiety and other mental health issues, that they are weak. We would not label someone with a broken leg, a heart issue or other physical disability the same way.

We hear about it a lot in late January every year with the Bell Lets Talk campaign, and every once in a while when it pops into the news after that. The need for people to be open to listen and be there for someone who needs to talk is at an all-time high. In 2015 with the recession in full bloom, suicide rates spiked in Alberta by 30 per cent. One-in-five Canadians will experience a mental health or addiction problem in any given year.

People need to know it is OK to reach out and ask for help or that they have a shoulder to cry on, that they do not need to worry about outside perception.

This is not about being weak, this is about being stronger together and treating each other with respect.