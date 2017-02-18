Gala helps keep Lougheed Centre thriving

Concerts, plays, musicals, sports, restaurants, bars, brewery, shopping district, casino, oldest theatre, new world class theatre, galas, fundraisers, mixers, ballets, supper club, international food fares, university, fitness centres….

If you used these words in a conversation to describe a city, it would be quite likely that most people would think you’re talking about a big metropolis. Yet in fact, you would be talking about Camrose, Alta., population of just around 18,000.

Camrose is one of the most vibrant and active communities in Alberta. It has a multitude of organizations, groups, and venues consistently rallying together to host an impressive number of diverse activities, each one with the shared goal of bringing the community together and having fun in the process.

While it’s impossible to go to every event, game or function, even though you may try, one that shouldn’t be missed is the Cultivating the Arts Annual Gala at the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Center being held on Feb. 25.

The first year was headlined by George Canyon, the second was Cirque Mechanics, and this year, as the title would suggest, is Artrageous! This interactive 12-person art and music experience has performed over 2,500 shows worldwide. And Camrose, believe it or not, is smack in the middle of a North American wide tour and will proudly serve as the Canadian premiere. Not bad for little ol’ Camrose!

The Lougheed Performing Arts Centre is a full-service facility that was built for the community and this particular event is one of the main sources of fundraising.

“The Gala is the must attend event,” says Nick Beach, Lougheed Centre general manager

“There’s a pre-show reception that is pop art themed throughout the lobby and Mayor Hall. The event includes a welcome glass of champagne, hors d’oeuvres, lobby entertainers including a classic rock band, stilt walker, a magician, themed games, and photo booth.”

It’s definitely a party for all ages, so don’t be afraid to bring the kids.

“They describe it as art and music gone wild,” says Nick. “A killer band cranking out your favorite rock tunes while painters are actually throwing paint at six-foot-by-six-foot sized huge canvases.”

The endorsements have been superb, including one from actor Harrison Ford who describes the event as a much-see show. After the performance there will be a meet-and-greet desert reception with the cast, so Nick urges people to stick around to enjoy all the festivities the event has to offer.

Camrose is very fortunate to have such a state of the art theatre that brings in entertainment of the highest quality. Indeed, the Lougheed Performing Arts Centre is like no other. Here are some fun facts that every Camrosian should know about the amazing theatre in their back yard:

• Currently the largest source 4 LED lighting instillation in the world.

• First theatre in North America to employ only LED lighting — on stage, in the dressing rooms, throughout the interior and exterior of the building

• Full fly system

• Complete unobstructed viewing (slopped flooring)

• Orchestra pit

• Full projection system

• One of the largest stages in Canada

(42 feet by 42 feet)

• Seven- and nine- foot grand pianos

• Free on-site parking

The Gala takes place on Feb. 25. If you don’t have a ticket yet, take a look on the website www.camroselive.ca, call the box office at 780.608.2922, or head down to the box office and speak with one of the amazing front-of-house staff.

It would be outrageous to miss such and Artrageous show!

Hope to see you there!

Jenni Routhier is the owner of Stockman’s Chophouse and a Camrose enthusiast.