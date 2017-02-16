The City of Camrose is growing at a faster rate than even the mayor had expected.

Stats Canada released results from the Canada-wide census on Feb. 8, and Camrose recorded a population of 18,520 people, almost 500 more than what the city had from their own recent census.

“We’re happy to take their figures because grants are based on per capita and the higher per capita we can get, the better off we will be for provincial and federal grants,” said Mayor Norm Mayer, adding their own census had the population at 18,069.

The likely reason for the difference in numbers is the federal government made complying with their census mandatory.

Camrose had a population of 17,057 at the previous census in 2011, this represents a growth of 8.6 per cent, putting it in line with other smaller centres like Lacombe (8.9 per cent). Communities surrounding bigger centres like Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer saw the biggest gains. Cochrane went from 17,433 to 25,289 in the same span, an increase of 45.1 per cent, Airdrie grew from 42,844 to 61,082 (42.6 per cent), Beaumont went from 13,284 to 17,396 (31 per cent), Leduc went from 23,827 to 29,556 (24.0 per cent) and Sylvan Lake jumped from 12,436 to 14,942 (20.2 per cent). Edmonton grew from 935,361 to 1,062,643 (13.6 per cent) and Calgary grew from 1,094,379 to 1,237,656 (13.1 per cent).

While the growth rate for Camrose is higher than what Mayer expected, it is still in line with consistent growth the city has always exhibited.

“Camrose has always had a gradual growth, not a boom/bust situation,” said Mayer.

“In this area, certainly, we’re not totally immune to the oil problems, but we’re more diversified into the agriculture and support services in that area.”

Meyer says there are many reasons people come to Camrose, as opposed to a commuter city like a Wetaskiwin or Leduc. Chief among those is the lifestyle and employment opportunities. Being a more self reliant city, Camrose has many amenities in the city that do not require people to leave the city for, like shopping opportunities, health care and education with the University of Alberta-Augustana. Also, there are many entertainment options available for theatre, music and sports and other arts.

“It’s just a good community in which to live, we have all of the facilities any major centre has and there’s no reason anyone would have to leave to go to the City of Edmonton or anywhere else for anything,” said Mayer. “It’s reasonably well positioned location wise and to provide full entertainment and full ability to enjoy the community.”

The growth does mean a greater strain on services and infrastructure and the City has committed themselves to addressing four major projects this year, to at least get the ball rolling: a new aquatics centre, 50th street bridge replacement, a new water treatment plant and a new public works building. This is in addition to their 10-year, $3 million per year road improvement project.

Growth also puts pressure on the demand for development land, police and fire services and new schools as well.

“It’s an on going demand but you get some more people and it helps spread the risk and the cost over,” said Mayer.

Mayer says the growth in the city has come across the community with several infill projects, but also with major growth in the south west quadrant.