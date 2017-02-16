City examines council pay scale

The City of Camrose began the process of examining remuneration for the mayor and councillors at the committee of a whole council meeting on Feb. 6.

Council goes through the process every election year and must come to a decision on pay for the next council six months before the election.

Council has instructed administration to study several comparable communities and bring their findings to a future council meeting. From there a decision will be made about whether to form an independent committee to look at the results and make a recommendation or keep the process with administration.

“All we’re doing is taking a look at where we’re at,” said Mayor Norm Mayer. “I think we’re on the low end of the totem pole as far as remuneration is concerned compared to other cities and municipalities, but we’re asking everybody else to tighten their belts so we’ve got to be careful ourselves.”

The last adjustment occurred on Jan. 1, 2014, setting the base pay for the mayor at $57,239 a year while members of council receive $17,987 a year, all subject to cost-of-living adjustments that are given to senior administrative staff at the start of each year. There is also a per diem of $95 per half day and $190 for a full day and other reimbursements for meals and hotels while representing the city.

Also discussed was the future of the conference, seminar and workshop budget of $34,000 that is currently pooled together for all councilors to draw on. Any unused funds up to $16,000 can be carried forward into the next budget. The other option is to give each councillor their own individual budget for professional development with any unused funds going back into general revenue.

“Prior to when I was on council it was always an allocation per councillor and I prefer that because then you can pick and choose the educational meetings that you feel are a benefit to yourself,” said Mayer.