Celebrate Canada’s complete history: Lecture

The Canada 150 celebrations should not be about blind patriotism, but rather an opportunity to discuss Canada’s entire history

It’s a time that encapsulates far more than the last 150 years and deals with issues far beyond most high school text books, says University of Alberta-Augustana assistant professor of History Daniel Sims.

Sims hosted the first of several lunch time lectures at the university revolving around Canada’s milestone birthday. Sims’ lecture was simply called “How old is Canada anyway?”

“We need to deal, when we’re looking at the history of Canada, with what actually happened as opposed to just the good things,” said Sims, who has been a professor at Augustana for two years. “The good things do exist but bad things exist as well and it’s important to acknowledge those. It helps us move forward, it helps us avoid repeating mistakes of the past. We do have a dark history, there’s a reason why the federal government has apologized to numerous groups across Canada, Indigenous and non-indigenous.”

Sims lecture walked people through a long history of colonialism in this land that goes back well before confederation. He also points to many moments in time which could be used as a more accurate time for when Canada became what it is today, like the signing of the Canada Act in 1982, or when Newfoundland joined confederation in 1949 giving Canada 10 provinces. He points to the land being inhabited by indigenous people for thousands of years, with recent controversial archaeological findings putting that date back to 50,000 years ago.

“It is important to celebrate the past, what happened, to recognize it and build that sense of community … but it’s also important to talk about what actually happened as opposed to the glossed over narratives that only celebrate the good and ignore the bad,” said Sims, who is originally from Tsay Keh Dene First Nation in Northern B.C.

Canada has come a long way in recent years where finally its dark history is being discussed, be it colonialism, the internment of various ethnic groups or the reservation system and the residential schools. One of the big steps taken was the Truth and Reconciliation Commission established in 2008 and closed in 2015 and outlined 94 calls to action to address the legacy and residential schools and advance the process of Canadian Reconciliation.

The university is furthering that discussion with their Spirit of Reconciliation workshop on Thursday and Friday, and is open to the public and will feature Canadian Metis author Maria Campbell.

“It reflects the growth and study of Canadian history at an academic level,” said Sims. “Academic historians want to look into these issues and want to look at what actually happened as opposed to the nationalistic narratives that exist.”

Sims, however, says celebrating Canada is perfectly reasonable thing to do, but celebrate for the right reasons. Instead of celebrating a heavily edited history, celebrate the promise that is Canada.

“This country is made up of multiple different people from various different ethnic groups and backgrounds and working together to have a constitutional monarchy or democracy, to have a land of freedom and opportunity — that’s really the promise of Canada,” said Sims. “That’s why we still have immigrants coming to Canada, this promise that if they come to Canada they’ll be able to live free and be able to live life as they seem fit.”

The next lecture in the series goes March 8 at noon.