BRAED targets economic balance for rural centres

Stakeholders in rural economic development will meet in Camrose March 1-3 for the Eastern Alberta Trade Corridor’s Local to Global forum.

An initiative of the Battle River Alliance for Economic Development, Palliser Economic Partnership and the Northeast Alberta Information hub, the event will emphasize business and investment opportunities within the region and examine means of encouraging their expansion.

BRAED executive director Margot Bégin said it’s an excellent occasion for EATC members and surrounding communities to inform themselves on leading industry innovation, network and identify market demand and growth opportunities.

“One of our goals in this project is to draw attention to rural communities along this eastern corridor because so much attention in terms of policy and funding is focused on our larger urban sectors,” said Bégin. “There needs to be balance because you need to have a strong rural economy to be able to support those urban centers.”

Focal points on this year’s agenda include transportation infrastructure, energy diversification, export development and agriculture. Senior government representatives and industry experts will be in attendance to update communities on ongoing projects as well as programs and resources available to help connect businesses to export markets.

“It’s information sharing and it’s learning,” said Bégin.

“If there are challenges with infrastructure, I think it’s a great opportunity to share that with the government. If they are struggling with not being able to take advantage of export opportunities, this is the forum to be able to discuss that.”

Attendees will also receive updates on affairs concerning international trade along the corridor, which has the capacity to extend through the United States and Mexico. Speakers from across North America and the U.S. will be in attendance to address developments that impact this trade, including the Keystone XL pipeline.

“We’re pleased that we’re going to have folks from the U.S. consulate there because I think it’s important, despite what’s going on in the political sphere, that having really active trade between our countries is good for everybody and we need to support that and celebrate that. That’s another key message,” said Bégin.

She commended local businesses and industries for their collaboration in supporting regional markets and looks forward to drawing from the forum to ensure BRAED and its partners continue to effectively advocate on their behalf.

“They’re really at the heart of what this is all about and they’re the ones that I think are best positioned to inform policy,” said Bégin. “It’s really encouraging to see how the region is working together, it’s really positive.”

Minister of Economic Development and Trade Deron Bilous, will deliver a welcoming address at the March 1 opening reception, co-hosted by the Ports-to-Plains-Alliance.

Those interested in attending should visit www.easternalbertatradecorridor.com to register.