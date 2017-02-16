Augustana men look to clinch birth

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings men’s volleyball team put themselves on the verge of a playoff birth with a sweep of the Lakeland Rustlers this past weekend.

Now they just need to split with the Concordia University Thunder this weekend to lock up the fourth seed in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference North Division.

“Getting a win on Friday night at home takes the pressure off you on Saturday night,” said Vikings head coach Stephen Leggitt.

It took 10 sets for the Vikings to win the two matches — 25-16, 23-25, 19-25, 25-21 and 15-10 on Friday in Lloydminster and 17-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, and 17-15 in Camrose — but the fifth set is strangely where they are at their best. Winning in the fifth set is part of their DNA, going back two seasons ago when they upset the Red Deer College Kings to win the ACAC Championship in Camrose.

“If we take teams to five (sets) we’re pretty confident we’re going to win,” said Leggitt. “Once the guys get into five, there’s a bit of a calming effect, it’s kind of the opposite of what you think. We’ve always had that.”

Key to their success this season has been the play of their two middles Lyndon Varga and Duncan McDonald and they were dominant once again on the weekend.

“Our strength is in the middle,” said Leggitt. “If we pass well I think we have the best one-two-punch in the middle in the North by far. I don’t think there’s a coach that I’ve spoken with that would deny that.”

The Vikings are in Edmonton on Friday to play the Thunder and then return to Camrose on Saturday to host the second match with the women going at 6 p.m. and the men at 8 p.m.

• The women were swept 3-0 in both of their matches with the Rustlers — 25-16, 25-15, 8-25 on Friday and 25-14, 25-19, 25-21 on Saturday.