Artrageous set to make Canadian debut

Outfitted with jugglers, puppeteers, musicians and painters, the one-of-a-kind multimedia performance troupe Artrageous set out to make their mark on the world.

Nearly 35 years, 15 countries and more than 2,500 shows later, they’re preparing to make their Canadian debut at the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre Feb. 25 for the second annual Cultivating the Arts Gala.

The ensemble forged their world pass in Vancouver’s Kitsilano district in 1980, coming together from their respective artistic spheres to form one all-inclusive extravaganza. Bonded by a passion for performing and a sense of wanderlust, they headed off on tour, hitting a couple destinations before establishing a headquarters in New Mexico.

“Initially it was, ‘Let’s see the world. How do we see the world?’” explained troupe member Lauri Franci, who has spent 25 years touring with Artrageous. “The best way to do it was through music and entertainment.”

She described the show as “a journey through the arts,” a tribute to famous music icons and imagery through the ages.

Seizing their venues as both a studio and stage, they feature speed painters in the same spotlight as spirited vocalists and contagious choreography. Passing from a black-light number to a rock band moment, they put on a universally enjoyable performance.

“It speaks so many languages,” said Franci. “If you’re just into music, you might not want to go see an arts show, so all of the art forms together reaches so many people with so many different interests.”

This is especially important to the crew as they strive to deliver a highly interactive experience to each crowd. At an Artrageous show, it’s all about the audience. Oftentimes, local schools and groups are invited to partake in a special Artreach performance and subsequent discussion on the arts and they look forward to greeting the audience before the show to hand out props they will need to participate in the production.

“The main thing about our troupe is we are so audience interactive. We could not do a show without the audience,” said Franci.

An artistic soul across the board, her talent has dazzled on stage as a singer, dancer, costume designer and choreographer. She said believing what they do makes a difference in communities around the world is what makes touring with Artrageous so wonderful.

“Excitement about the arts is really a big mission for us,” said Franci. “[We] talk about the arts and how important they are and how good they are for your brain, just keep that alive.”

She added that the group’s tremendous growth and success over the years is also proof of the power of determination and co-operation.

“Every person in the troupe wears so many hats, like the drummer comes out and sings and paints, and there’s singers that you’ll see painting and doing puppetry and driving the bus and doing laundry; everybody is just a troupe of really great friends,” said Franci. “If you are a team, you can pretty much do anything together and if you want it or dream it, you can achieve it. We couldn’t do that without each other.”

Artrageous will headline the Cultivating the Arts Gala on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.. Guests are encouraged to sport their best pop art attire to this event and take part in the evening’s festivities, beginning with roving performers, a games room, novelty bar and specialty silent auction.

Several masterpieces produced during the performance will be auctioned off at the post-show dessert reception, with proceeds going toward the Lougheed’s operational costs to make the venue more affordable for local groups wishing to take their productions to a professional stage.

“This is our best way to be able to give something to communities — art and music is our tool,” said Franci.

Tickets to the gala can be purchased from the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre box office at www.camroselive.ca or by phoning 780-608-2922 and a list of the unique items and experiences to be auctioned can be found at www.facebook.com/LougheedCentre.