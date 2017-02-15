Kodiaks hold on against Mustangs

Kodiaks 6, Mustangs 4

The Camrose Kodiaks pulled within three points of home-ice advantage in the first round the Alberta Junior Hockey League playoffs with a 6-4 win over the Calgary Mustangs on Tuesday night in Calgary.

With the win, goalie Patrick Gora moved into second place on the all-time Kodiaks win list with 67, putting him 10 behind the all-time leader David Thompson, who played with the Kodiaks from 2003-06. Gora made 32 saves to break his tie with Devin McDonald at 66 wins.

Josh Zablocki had a goal and two assists for the Kodiaks while Cooper Jones and Ryan Hartman both had a goal and an assist. Jack McCool, Bryson Traptow and Nic Correake also scored for Camrose.

The Mustangs responded with goals from Yuri Chernichko, Blaise Arkle, Salvatore Scalise and Kylor Wall. Bailey Brkin made 40 saves in the loss.

The Kodiaks (30-21-3) stay on the road this weekend, playing the Sherwood Park Crusaders (29-20-1) on Friday and the Okotoks Oilers (32-16-5) on Saturday.

The Kodiaks are now three points behind the Canmore Eagles (30-17-6) for fourth place in the AJHL South, though the Eagles have a game in hand.