Kodiaks hand out awards

The Camrose Kodiaks handed out their year-end hardware during their annual fundraiser and auction at the Camrose Regional Exhibtiion on Feb. 11.

This year there was a three-way split for the Alberta Junior Hockey League club's top award with leading scorer Bryson Traptow, his linemate Nic Correale and starting goalie sharing the MVP award.

Joe May was the recipient of the Camrose Police and Citizen award; Jacob Kendall and Jack McCool shared the Community Award; Kendall and Cooper Johnson shared the Scholastic Award; Ryan Hartman and Spencer McHardy shared the Most Improved award; Jack Thomas, Branden Voss and Mackenzie Bauer shared the Most Dedicated Award; Joseph Tambasco and TJ Brown were named Top Defencemen, and Traptow took home the award for Top Scorer.