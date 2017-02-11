Gora reaches milestone in big Kodiaks victory

Kodiaks 3, Eagles 2

Patrick Gora's 66th win as a Camrose Kodiak was one of his biggest on Friday night.

The 3-2 shootout victory over the Canmore Eagles not only tied Devin McDonald for second on the Alberta Junior Hockey League club's all time list, it snapped the Kodiaks three-game skid and kept the dream of home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs alive.

Gora stopped 37 of the 39 shots he faced and all three shootout attempts to pull the Kodiaks within four points of the Eagles for fourth place in the AJHL South. TJ Brown and Colin Schmidt scored in regulation for the Kodiaks while Ryan Hartman was the only player to score in the tie-breaking skills competition.

Dondre Watson and Matt Forchuk replied for the Eagles while Thomas Davis stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced.

The Eagles were 0-for-5 on the power play while the Kodiaks were 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

David Thompson is the Kodiaks all-time leader with 77 wins. Gora is tied with McDonald for most shutouts by a Kodiaks goalie with 10.

The Eagles had won 4-1 on Thursday night in Camrose.

The Kodiaks (29-21-3) are now four points behind both the Eagles (30-16-6) and the Calgary Canucks (31-16-4) who are tied for third in the South Division.

Camrose now heads out on a four-game road trip, starting with the Calgary Mustangs on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Father David Bauer Arena.