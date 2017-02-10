Food bank feeding high demand

Neighbor Aid is among the many Alberta food bank proprietors dealing with an increase in demand this past year, a need that continues to exist.

In 2016, Neighbor Aid served about 200 families through the food bank – normally that number is at 150.

“The increase has been due to the economy,” said Neighbor Aid program director Jo-Anne Tweed. “Families are having to chose between paying a bill or buying food; that’s why we’re here, that is why so many donate.”

Food banks across the province have done their best to fill an increase in families that need a helping hand due to a down economy and high unemployment rates. The Alberta unemployment rate was at 8.5 per cent, up from seven per cent in December of 2015, but down from nine per cent in November.

Christmas is always a big time of the year for donations to the food bank, and despite a difficult year Tweed says Camrose was generous once again this year. With increased demand, however, the stores will not last as long as normal, expecting current supplies will get them through to just May. Neighbor aid supplies families with one hamper a month with contents based on individual circumstances – if there are school aged children there are lunch-specific foods in the hamper, for example. There is also food available if there is a need between hampers, though supplies are limited.

Still there is a trickle in of donations from the community and local churches.

Tweed is hoping the need will be lessened by a changing provincial circumstance.

“Hopefully we will see families getting back on their feet, until then we will do what we can to help,” she said.

Neighbor Aid is a volunteer-run organization that was started by six local evangelical churches in 1997 to fill an outreach need in Camrose. Today 20 churches make up the organization. The food bank is open Tuesday to Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. and is located at 4524-54 Street.

For those looking to donate canned fruit, granola bars, individual fruit packs for kids lunches, hygiene products such as bars of soap, shampoo and deodorant are of particular need. For more information or to make a drop off call 780-679-3220.