Stasuik leads Vikings to clutch win over Wolves

Michael Stasuik is starting to repay the patience shown him by his coaches.

Recruited out of Cold Lake, the six-foot-four sophomore has all of the tools to be a top end player in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference men’s basketball. It was just a matter of putting it all together.

This past weekend everything came together as he led the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings over the Grande Prairie Regional College Wolves in a crucial two-game sweep that puts the club on the precipice of the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. The Vikings won 99-93 on Friday and then 91-89 in double-over time on Saturday.

“Augustana hasn’t been in the playoffs in quite a few years, no one that is on the roster right now has ever been to the playoffs before. It’s really big to get that push now,” said Stasuik.

The win gave the Vikings a 10-8 record. They had won a combined nine games the previous two years, including finishing 3-21 and in the basement of the ACAC North last season. Now they have a five-win lead over the Wolves and the Keyano College Huskies with six games to go in the regular season.

“This weekend was as big a weekend as this program has had in a couple of years,” said Vikings head coach Dave Drabiuk. “Our magic number now is one. Any combination in the next six games of us winning and Keyano and Grande Prairie losing puts us into the playoffs.”

Stasuik played a major role in their two wins against the Wolves, scoring a team high 22 points and 13 rebounds on Friday, and a team-high 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists, including a few clutch baskets in the first overtime, on Saturday. Though he has shown his potential in flashes this season, this was by far his best weekend as a Viking in two seasons.

“This is exactly the potential we saw in him when we recruited him and we weren’t sure if we were going to get it in year two or year three,” said Drabiuk. “Luckily for us it’s showing up now in year two and he’s turning out to being capable of putting up those kind of

weekends.”

For Drabiuk the penny dropped over Christmas during their road trip to Montana State University-Northern. They were trounced in both games — 87-55 and 101-55 — but Stasuik appeared to learn a few lessons there that will set him up for the next three seasons at Augustana.

“He really started to show he was capable of it,” said Drabiuk.

The 19-year-old Viking provides a difficult match up for opposing defences. He is a tweener when it comes to his size. With his height he is bigger than most guards he will match up against in the ACAC, but he is smaller than most forwards. It was a limbo he was caught in earlier this season with post Spencer Marion out with injury, he filled in down low under the hoop. Lacking the size to really bang with some of the bigger bodies he used his speed to his advantage. Still it was a challenge for Stasuik to produce consistently.

With Marion back in the lineup, Stasuik has been able to move back to his natural spot on the wing, and especially this past weekend, is starting to make other teams respect his ability to knock down the outside shot.

“I got more minutes because of (filling in for Marion) and my confidence went up and things started working, they started clicking once the confidence got there,” said Stasuik, who is working towards a Bachelor of Science in Environmental studies degree. “Sliding back (to the wing) is like sliding back to where I was playing in high school … so it’s a lot of fun spotting up on the wing and I like shooting those corner threes and it gives me a good opportunity to do that. It also matches me up against some smaller guys and that gives me a bit of an advantage there.”

They will need more performances out of Stasuik to go on their first post-season run since the 2012-13 campaign, when they advanced out of the North and to the ACAC Championship tournament in Fort McMurray.

This weekend they will have the opportunity to clinch that spot against the Lakeland Rustlers (13-7), playing in Lloydminster on Friday and back in Camrose on Saturday at 8 p.m.

“They are athletic as heck, they play good, hard-pressure defence and they love to run off all of the turnovers they create,” said Drabiuk. “We’re expecting a battle, we’re expecting another weekend of playoff-like intensity.”

• The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings women’s basketball team kept their playoff hopes alive with a sweep of the Wolves in Camrose on the weekend as well.

They crushed the Wolves 83-41 on Friday and 62-40 on Saturday. In Friday’s game they sank 12 three-pointers, two shy of the ACAC record of 14 in one game, held by the 2009-10 SAIT Trojans.

In Saturday’s game, the Wolves held them to four three pointers, but the Vikings changed their game and took it more to the floor.

“We hit a ton of threes (on Friday) and Grande Prairie being a smart team is going to have to take that away from us,” said head coach Kelly Lyons. “The girls realized they had to attack. We got to the line way more today, we made a ton more layups and I’m never going to complain about layups.”

The sweep keeps them within striking distance of the Lakeland Rustlers for the final playoff spot in the ACAC North. The Rustlers have a one-win lead over the Vikings but have played two more games. Their showdown this weekend could go a long way to deciding the final spot.

“The girls know the path that we have to take to get into playoffs,” said Lyons. “Coming out against Grande Prairie and playing the way that we did, proved that we’re ready to go into each game and work as hard as we possibly can to get the wins we need to go into playoffs.”

They are in Lloydminster on Friday and Camrose on Saturday at

6 p.m.