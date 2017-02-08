Patrick Gora chasing history in Kodiaks crease

The next time Patrick Gora skates into the Camrose Kodiaks’ crease, he will be looking to meet a couple of milestones.

The 21-year-old netminder is one win away from tying Devin McDonald for the second most wins in a Kodiaks’ jersey and he is one shutout from owning the club’s all-time mark. He put himself in that position with a 3-2 win over the Olds Grizzlys on Feb. 3. With a 3-2 loss in Spruce Grove to the Saints on Saturday and a 4-0 loss to the Brooks Bandits in Camrose on Tuesday, he will have his chance to get there against the Canmore Eagles when they come to Encana Arena for two games on Thursday and Friday.

Those two games are two of the Kodiaks’ biggest of the season. The Eagles are in fourth place with 63 points while the Kodiaks are four points back with 59. But the Calgary Canucks are also within striking distance at 64 points in third place in the Alberta Junior Hockey League South Division.

“You can see how big those four points are coming up on Thursday and Friday,” said head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka.

Gora has been a workhorse for the Kodiaks since taking over the blue paint from McDonald in his second season with the club in 2015-16. Gora showed great potential in his first year as McDonald’s back up, posting an 18-4-1 record with five shutouts and a 1.89 goals against average and a .926 save percentage. In his first year as a starter, Gora went 22-11-4 with two shutouts and a 2.77 G.A.A. and a .912 save percentage. This season he took a big step forward and has a 25-16-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.67 G.A.A. and a 9.19 save percentage. His 65 wins put him one behind McDonald, while his 10 clean sheets ties McDonald’s team record.

Even in a lopsided loss, like their 4-0 defeat to the Bandits on Tuesday, Gora gave them a chance, making 50 saves on the night.

“He’s been phenomenal, even the Brooks play-by-play guy said he thinks he’s the most underrated guy,” said Rybalka. “He’s an all star and I think one of the best goaltenders in the league and he shows it. He gives us an opportunity to compete and win every game.”

Gora has also been the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s most heavily used goalie this season, playing in 45 games, and facing a league-high 1,427 shots, for an average of 32.85 shots a night. There’s an old axiom about a skunk on the Trans Canada Highway that fits here. In the process he has posted the fourth highest G.A.A. in the league.

He’s also not about to get much of a break for the rest of the season with so much on the line.

“I haven’t had a night off in a couple of months and I’ve been playing a lot but I’m not tired,” said Gora. “It doesn’t bother me to get 30 or 40 shots a night. I feel good about that.”

Gora grew up playing hockey in St. Albert and watching Spruce Grove Saints goalie Ben Scrivens, but his game is much different from the uber-athletic former NHLer. He patterns himself more after the calm, cool and collected game of a Frederick Andersen of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

One of his biggest influences, however, was McDonald when they shared the net in 2014-15.

“He was a really good teammate to me, he really showed me the ropes around here and what it took to be a Kodiak,” said Gora. “He was one of the better goalie partners that I’ve had, that I’ve learned from.”

Gora does not have any NCAA eligibility due to playing five games with the Prince George Cougars as an 18-year-old, but he will garner a lot of interest from the Canadian Interuniversity Sport and Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference leagues.

The Kodiaks host the Eagles on Thursday at 7 p.m. and again on Friday at 7 p.m. and then have their Annual Dinner and Auction fundraiser, tying in their awards night, on Saturday.

• The Kodiaks are hosting their first ever skills challenge on Feb. 20 at 2:30 p.m., pitting the best players from the Kodiaks, Augustana Vikings men’s hockey team and local minor hockey players from the midget, bantam and peewee levels against each other. Players will face off in a hardest shot competition, showdown, shooting accuracy, stick handling and a relay. There will be food and other games for spectators to play during the Family Day event.