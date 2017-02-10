Comedian to be Snowed In ad hometown gig

Ryan Myrehaug has taken his comedy act around the world, but still gets the most nervous when he performs in front of his hometown.

The Camrose native will be doing just that on Feb. 25 as part of the Snowed In Comedy Tour at the Bailey Theatre. The city has always been his biggest supporter, but he feels the pressure to deliver big for his friends and family that are always in attendance.

“I love where I grew up, but for me it’s hard to come back,” said Myrehaug, 34. “I know the majority of the audience so that’s a real strange place to be as a stand-up comedian. If you bomb you’re doing it in front of everyone that loves you.”

The last time he performed in Camrose was three years ago for a corporate event at the Camrose Resort Casino.

Myrehaug will have fresh material that he has not used here before, but his style will also be different. His humour has evolved from his early days of touring, which consisted of a lot of party humour and younger, edgier comedy.

He got to the point where he couldn’t pull off the same material he was doing his early 20s as a seasoned comedian in his late 20s and early 30s. There was just a disconnect between himself and the material and the audience could see right through it.

“I didn’t really like it in my heart either, you’re not selling it the same because it’s not who you are anymore,” said Myrehaug. “Right around my 30th or 29th I said I can start talking about things more around the same age level as the group in the clubs and it was so much fun because instead of fighting to gain their attention you already had it because you are the same age and you can draw parallels.”

He still has a slow, well-timed delivery that he is well known for, however.

Comedy has been one of Canada’s great exports.

Growing up in the 90s, he was exposed to legendary funny men like Jim Carrey, Mike Myers and Martin Short. These were his Wayne Gretzkys and Sidney Crosbys.

He also had many American influences, laughing along with Saturday Night Live’s legendary cast from the 90s that included Chris Farley, Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider and Kevin Nealon. He also had a number of touring Canadian comedians who took him under their wing early on.

Myrehaug and his friends at Camrose Composite High School — Tim Green, Kyle Skaret and Clint Chlamers — spent their spare time ripping on each other and coming up with their best material on the fly.

“I’m easily not the funniest guy I grew up with, those guys are hilarious,” he said. “I tried to be the funniest guy in the classroom … we were all trying to constantly one-up each other. Those guys I grew up with in Camrose were ruthlessly funny and you really didn’t have much time. That’s how I learned to be a comic, because if your story took more than 10 seconds to be funny, they would jump down your throat. They were the worst hecklers I had growing up.”

By the age of 16 he was performing in clubs that he was too young to be a customer in.

After graduating from high school in 2000, he was out to every little club in Western Canada that paid. This meant performing in some of the harshest comedic conditions the road could throw at him. He had regular stops in the Heritage in Cranbrook, Diggers in Prince Albert, Sask., or the Fairview oil field show. But it meant he could pay his rent and it kept him from working in the oil patch. This minor league circuit, however, gave him an education in performing, one most Canadian comedians have gone through. It is why so many of them do make it big on the international scene.

“When you’re learning how to do stand-up here, you’re in rough bars by yourself for an hour long show,” said Myrehaug. “Because of that training ground, then we leave Canada and you are match-fit, ready to rock in any situation. That’s why the bookers use us a lot, there’s not much that can bend our metal as far as scary situations.”

Since his breakthrough a decade ago, which included a Comedy Network special, regular dates at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, winning the $25,000 grand prize at the Great Canadian Laugh Off among other many highlights, Myrehaug has set out to conquer the globe.

He moved to London, England five years ago to make touring overseas much easier. There he can make a comfortable living doing stand up, as opposed to Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto or Chicago where he’d be fighting for everything he could get. He spends nine months of the year doing shows in Europe and the rest of the world, but comes back to North America for the other three months. Right now his home address is the back of a tour bus along with Dan Quinn, Pete Zedlacher, Craig Campbell, Arj Barker, and Damonde Tschritter, as they make stops across Western Canada.

Comedy in Europe is a completely different ball game, from the high demand, to the ease of travel, to even just the rapid-paced style.

“I can’t even estimate how many gigs there are in London, but it all pays,” said Myrehaug, noting he also met his better half in Europe, Cecile Olivier. “There is 7,000 times more work in the U.K. for a comedian than there is anywhere else in the world ... you could never meet every booker in the U.K. if you wanted to. They love stand up comedy and it’s everywhere.”

Key to his performing in Europe is his early identification of being from Canada and not the U.S. — it makes the crowd much friendlier from the get-go.

“You can say ‘I moved here from Canada five years ago,’ and the energy turns in to this ‘Thank God he’s not American,’” he said. “They’re so rough on Americans and they’re so rough on their own acts as well … but for Canadians they give us a little more slack and I always feel like I’m being looked at as some novelty lumberjack guy that everybody automatically loves.”

In his wildest dreams he never thought his career would have taken him this far, believing headlining a Yuk Yuk’s comedy night in Toronto was going to be his pinnacle. His goal now is to continue on the road he is while pitching ideas for TV shows. One of these days one might stick.

“I always try to have one unreachable goal in mind,” he said. “I’m actively writing and pitching as much as possible to sell an idea, it was one of my dreams as a kid.”

The Snowed in Comedy Tour goes Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. at the Bailey Theatre. Tickets are $35 at the door or online through the Bailey box office.