Chamber unveils new president, executive

Julie Girard has a vision for Camrose as being part of the solution for Alberta’s economy as opposed to being along for the ride.

The new Camrose Chamber of Commerce president believes that by uniting forces with other local groups and societies, they can effect positive change on the economic future for not only the region but the province.

Girard pointed to economic issues like the construction of pipelines as a point to rally behind and help push through, not just relying on provincial and federal governments to get the job done.

“The win for Canada is getting our oil to tide water, which of course is the responsibility of our chamber and local Alberta chambers to support those legislations that go to the national assemblies as the organization that lobbies for those of things,” she said. “That’s one of the missing pieces for chambers, especially in smaller communities. The question always is ‘What are you doing for me?’ We’re fighting really hard to get those pipelines built.”

She noted with pipelines potentially going in and the oil patch picking up again, Camrose will benefit. Beyond that it’s about total community promotion over the individual business.

“It’s about awareness of how what’s good for you is good for me, instead of that win-lose mentality that is old school,” said the owner of Starbucks in Camrose. “If the coffee shop in downtown prospers, that’s good for me. If the people on the westside brings something to the community that keeps people here and draws people here, that’s good for us and good for the businesses downtown. It’s creating an understanding that we are a single unit, working real hard to create our place in the province and having that mandate to grow our community.”

Girard takes over from Tanya Fox who completed her two-year term at the Chamber’s annual general meeting on Feb. 1. Fox worked hard while as head of the executive to get the ball rolling in that unified direction. It will be up to Girard and the new executive board to push it forward.

“One of the biggest things (we accomplished) is how much more people understand about policy and how interactive, not only the Camrose Chamber, but Alberta and the Canadian chambers are in making changes right up provincially and federally in the government and how the businesses do matter,” said Fox.

“Julie will be fantastic in carrying that forward and having Camrose write some of those policies that are going to change every day life fore everybody.”

Girard moved to Camrose in 2011 from Grande Prairie, but is originally from Nipawin, Sask. She first came to just to look at a Starbucks to manage. As she said in her opening remarks after being introduced at the AGM, the trip was supposed to just appease a repeating request, but she fell in love with the community immediately, and it didn’t take her long to get involved. She joined the chamber a few months later and joined the board in 2012.

“It’s coming full circle and being a part of such a vibrant and wonderful community that has really shown me a great deal of success in the business that I run to being able to give back, it’s a big deal for me,” said Girard, who still has two of her five children living at home with her and her husband. “To help unite the community in a way they maybe have never thought about before is something I’m looking forward to.”

Fox will remain on the board for one year as a past president but plans to spend a little extra time with her son Owen and husband Glenn Fox while working on both of her businesses — Fox Taekwon-Do Schools and Crafty Crafters.

“I’ll still be very active in the chamber, I still believe in it,” she said. “But it’s time to take a little bit of a break and spend some time with my family while they still recognize me and want to spend time with me — my son is only 10, so do it now while he still thinks I’m cool.”

Girard will have the backing of a group of motivated and engaged executive and board of directors who were also unveiled on Feb. 1: Vice presidents Chuck Ermand and Trevor Vinet, Sharon Anderson, Samuel Bowen, Jenn Henderson, Ashley Meadahl, Denise Hawkins, Tony Metivier, Bridget Lennartsson, Tracy Brandingen, Jenni Routhier, Dan Drisdelle, and Marilou Yampolsky.

“I have an amazing team,” said Girard. “Any time an organization is vibrant and vital and you come to a room packed with people like this, that’s a statement about the kinds of people that choose to volunteer and the kinds of people that hold those events and show up every day. It’s a big hats off to the community and the people. I’m really excited about the things we’re going to do.”