Building Bashaw School a full community effort

For the first time in 95 years, students in Bashaw have a new building to call their own.

On Feb. 2, students made a symbolic walk over with their supplies from the old Bashaw School to the new K-12 school right next door on 52 Avenue in the Central Alberta town of about 900 people.

There is nothing symbolic, however, of what the new Battle River School Division facility means for the community.

“The agencies in this community not only stepped up they went above and beyond and they’ve been absolutely wonderful to work with,” said principal Craig Dimond, who has been in Bashaw for 15 years, the past three as the schools head administrator. “This is truly getting back to the community school that all of our Alberta Education is fostering and pioneering.”

Bashaw School is one of many in BRSD that were showing its age. Of the 22 traditional schools operated by the division, Bashaw is brand new and Bawlf opened in 2014. Of the remaining 20 schools, the newest is Jack Stuart School in Camrose, built in 1983 while CW Sears in Tofield opened in 1978. The other 18 schools were built at least 50 years ago, though they have all received some form of modernization over the years though their infrastructure — structure, mechanical, electrical — are all at least half a century old.

“The two schools we had approved — Bashaw and Bawlf — neither was approved because the student population was overwhelming, they were approved because of their age and because of their infrastructure needs,” said BRSD community relations advisor Diane Hutchinson. “The provincial government has said they will approve 50 more school constructions over the next two years, and at some point they’re going to continue to pay attention to some of the rural needs, I think, I hope. So we may end up getting some (new schools).”

There are currently 223 kids in the school and another 21 staff at the Bashaw School. About 60 per cent of their students are bussed in from the surrounding area.

The school was also built in a way that if it ever did need to be expanded, a new module could easily be added on, as opposed to going back to the drawing board or trying to retrofit a portable in place.

Dimond, however, says such a project is not likely needed for a long time and that the school’s population has held strong at the 220 range for several years.

The new building comes primed with technologies at the forefront of teaching. In the old building, which had received additions in the mid 1950s and 1987, whenever new tech came online, there was always an awkward retrofit, where wires were being run on the outside of the walls in some instances. Now every classroom has the latest smartboards and teaching tools like a built in speaker and microphone system for teachers to use for instruction.

“It’s going to be amazing, we’re really excited about all of the upgrades to technology and we’re on the technology forefront,” said Twylla Shier, a junior/senior high teacher. “Our tech department has been amazing, they’ve worked around the clock. There’s been a lot of heart and consideration into helping engage our learners way better.”

Added Dimond, “We’re no longer talking about the technology that could be available to these kids when they come out, they’re actually working with it now, which is such a huge step from where we came from.”

The school is also LEED certified, critical in this day and age with concerns over climate change and other pressures like the carbon tax. Some of the technology includes a full recycling station, windows designed to keep reflective surfaces inside, and high efficiency boilers and furnaces.

Dimond also sees this as an opportunity to teach students and ingrain in them green practices.

“As a school (our goal) was to be environmentally conscious and to instill that in our kids,” said Dimond.

One of the biggest highlights of the school is its full-size gymnasium. Due to the school population, they did not qualify for a full-size gym by the province’s metrics. This meant their high school teams would still be unable to host tournaments or provincial-level events or event play on regulation-size courts.

The entire town of Bashaw rallied around this and raised the extra $400,000 needed to build a full-size gym. One of the initiatives they took on was the AVIVA grant, earning them $100,000 by out-voting other school projects from across the country, garnering more than 35,000 votes in a three-week period.

The school was also made to be much more accessible to students with disabilities. The old building was two stories with no elevator level changes in floors even on the same story. The new school is all one floor with no impediments in the floor. The square footage of the new school is slightly smaller than the old one, but there is a much more efficient use of space to allow for larger classrooms and wider hallways and common areas.