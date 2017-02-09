Brian Jean lays out potential plan for unification

Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean was in Camrose on Monday night outlining his vision for a united right during a town hall meeting.

He made it clear unification would be under Wildrose structure and guidelines if it happened at all and he reiterated he would be running to lead that party.

“In order to accomplish the things we set out to do 10 years ago, and that we continue to do each and every year, (unification) is a small price to pay if we can have Wildrose as the legal framework for the conservative movement going forward,” said Jean in his speech to about 50 people at the meeting.

Under Alberta election laws, if two parties merged, all party finances and assets would be forfeited to the Crown. With Jean’s proposal, the Wildrose would be able to keep party funds.

A major part of his current tour around the province is to gather information from members on the direction they think the party should take. Any change in policy or a vote to merge would have to be made at the party’s next annual general meeting, which Jean said could potentially be in June, though no date has been set yet.

They have to first see what happens with the Progressive Conservative leadership race and whether or not they will have a party willing to unite the right. Front runner Jason Kenney has run on a platform to merge Alberta’s two main conservative parties in an effort to take down the NDP. Vermillion-Lloydminster MLA Richard Starke has been against unification, though he did soften his stance in late January, promising to cooperate with the Wildrose Party as a united two-party front. Their leadership vote is March 18 in Calgary.

Jean said regardless of what happens, they have to be ready for a snap election call, noting there could be one as soon as a year from now.

“I had nine days as leader of the party before the last election call, and I don’t want to do that again,” said Jean. “If you don’t mind I’d like to be prepared for this election, and we are right now, but we have to be ready for every step of the way.”

Uniting the right is an idea that has gained some steam. Jean talked about how the idea was outright rejected by the PCs at their annual general meeting 15 months ago. However, with the NDP in power he sees people looking for change in Alberta again and he’s ready to bury the hatchet.

“With this most recent movement in the leadership in the PC party, we think there might be that opportunity and we’re going to pursue that and take the lead in that,” said Jean.

“We’ll continue on that path because conservatives always work better when we’re working together.”

The Wildrose Party was almost killed two years ago when then leader Danielle Smith led a historic crossing of the floor to the ruling PCs, which sent the party into an emergency rebuilding mode. The Jim Prentice led PCs, however, called a snap election of their own, seeing both the NDP and Wildrose parties as vulnerable, but could not capitalize on their momentum. Instead they went from an overwhelming majority in the legislature to third party status.

While a united right would almost certainly knock the NDP from power, polls do suggest the Wildrose Party could do that on their own. However, polls can be fickle, and the current tour Jean is on is to talk with party members about what they want to see happen.

Battle River-Wainwright Wildrose MLA Wes Taylor says their own in-party polls suggest 50 per cent of their members want a united right, 25 per cent are undecided and 25 per cent want the Wildrose Party to remain on its own.

“There’s something out there where I feel people want change and I feel like it’s happening in Alberta again, but we want it back to a conservative voice with the Wildrose Party,” said Battle River-Wainwright Wildrose MLA Wes Taylor who helped host Monday’s town hall meeting.

“We want to build on the Wildrose foundation, and I think Brian has been fairly clear that the constitution that the Wildrose has is something he wants to build on. We’ve got a real good platform and I think it’s something we can take forward and resonates with the people. It’s got conservative values that people are realizing is what they were after. Jobs and the economy that’s the most important thing I’m hearing from people.”