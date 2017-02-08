Augustana splits with NAIT

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings men’s hockey team scored their biggest win of the season, beating the first place NAIT Ooks 4-3 in double overtime in Camrose on Saturday night

The win kept the Vikings’ (15-8-0-1) hopes for a first round bye in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference keeping alive.

Most importantly, it sends a message they have the ability to beat anyone they meet in the post

season.

Patrick Thompson-Gale scored the game winner 14 seconds into the fifth period for the Vikings while Owen Sobchak scored twice and Adam Osczevksi once. Curtis Skip made 38 saves for the win.

Tanner Dunkle. Jordan Abt and Jake Mykitiuk replied for the Ooks (19-4-0-1), who had a 2-0 lead in the second period. Brendan Jensen made 26 saves in the loss.

The Ooks won their first meeting of the win 5-1 in Edmonton. Boyd Wakelin scored the lone goal for the Vikings while Harry Fredeman made 35 saves in the loss.

The Vikings are off this weekend, but will return to the ice on Feb. 17 when they host the Red Deer College Kings at 7:30 p.m.

• The Augustana Vikings (7-13) men’s volleyball team’s playoff hopes took a hit on the weekend at Grande Prairie Regional College.

The Wolves (8-12) won both matches 3-1 to leap-frog the Vikings in the standings. Grande Prairie won 25-23, 25-15, 20-25, 25-2 on Friday and then 23-25, 25-23, 2518, 25-21 on Saturday.

The Vikings (4-16) women were also eliminated from post-season contention with two straight 3-0 losses, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 on Friday and 25-14, 25-23, 26-24 on Saturday, to the Wolves (16-4).

The Vikings play the Lakeland Rustlers this weekend with the women at 6 and men at 8 p.m. on Friday in Camrose and then switching to Lloydminster for Saturday.