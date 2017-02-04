Vikings top Wolves in double over time

Vikings 91, Wolves 89 (2OT)

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings closed to win one game of clinching an playoff spot for the first time in four years with a 91-89 double-overtime win over the Grande Prairie Regional College Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The last time the Vikings (10-8) made the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference men's basketball playoffs was in 2013. The previous two seasons they combined for nine wins, Saturday's victory gave them 10 on the season and a 10-point cushion over the Wolves for fourth place in the ACAC North Division with six games to go.

The Vikings also beat the Wolves 99-93 in Camrose on Friday night.

Michael Stasuik led the charge for the Vikings on Saturday with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists. This followed Friday night's 22-point 13-rebound performance. Cameron Vilsak added 15 points while Spencer Marion had a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards and Riley Wallace chipped in 12 points as well.

Kenny Johnson had one of the season's more impressive performances in a losing cause for the Wolves (5-13), scoring 43 points and grabbing 16 rebounds with five assists and four steals.

The Vikings have a two-game set with the Lakeland College Rustlers (13-7) next weekend, playing in Lloydminster on Friday at 8 p.m. and back in Camrose on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Vikings 62, Wolves 40

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings took care of business this weekend with a two-game sweep of the Grande Prairie Regional College Wolves.

The 62-40 win on Saturday in Camrose allowed them to keep pace one win behind the Lakeland Rustlers for the final playoff spot in the ACAC North Division, but with two games in hand. The two teams play each other next weekend the final playoff spot in the North will be up for grabs.

The Vikings also beat the Wolves ____ on Friday in Camrose.

Torey Lauber led the Vikings with 16 points while Hayley Story had 15 and Samantha Dargis had 14.

Jill Cole was the only Wolves player to break double digits, scoring 11 points.

The Vikings are in Lloydminster on Friday to play the Rustlers at 6 p.m. and return to Camrose on Saturday for a rematch at 6 p.m.