Vikings sweep Wolves in ACAC hoops

Vikings 83, Wolves 41

CAMROSE — The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings kept their Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference women's basketball playoff hopes alive by crushing the winless Grande Prairie Regional College Wolves 83-41 on Friday night in Camrose.

Coupled with the Lakeland Rustlers loss to the Keyano College Huskies (11-8), the Vikings (8-9) are one win behind the Rustlers (9-10) for the final playoff spot in the North Division.

The Vikings finished two three pointers shy of tying the ACAC record of 14 in one game, finishing with 12. Hayley Story led the way with a 5-for-7 mark from beyond the arch, while Shea Jones was 3-for-5 and Samantha Dargis was 2-for-5. Torey Lauber and Belianna Slikker both also hit from long range. Story finished with a game-high 19 points and five steals while Dargis had 18 points and six rebounds. Emma van Bruinessen had an effective game down low for the Vikings with 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds.

Sydney Andres led the Wolves with 12 points and six rebounds while Latisha Chiwele had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The two teams meet again on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Camrose.

Vikings 99, Wolves 93

The Augustana Vikings men's basketball team moved one step closer to locking down the final playoff spot in the North Division with a tight 99-93 win over the Grande Prairie Regional College Wolves on Friday night in Camrose.

The win gives the Vikings (9-8) an eight-point lead over the Wolves (5-12) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division.

Michael Stasuik led the VIkings with 22 points and 13 rebounds while Darian Smigorowsky had 17 points and Ian Ferguson had 13 points in relief.

Kenny Johnson had a game-high 28 points eight rebounds and six assists for the Wolves while Ryan Pelster had 21 points and Jackson Taguedong 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The two teams play again Saturday at 3 p.m. in Camrose.