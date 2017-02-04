Kodiaks win battle of the bears

Kodiaks 3, Grizzlys 2

CAMROSE — The Camrose Kodiaks extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-2 win over the Olds Grizzlys on Friday night in front of 1,221 fans at Encana Arena in Camrose.

The win allows the Kodiaks (28-18-3) to keep pace with the Canmore Eagles (27-16-5) in a tie for fourth place in the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Viterra South Division at 59 points each. The Eagles hold the advantage with one game in hand.

Tate Coughlin, Jack McCool and Nicolas Correale all scored for the Kodiaks while Patrick Gora made 23 saves for the victory.

Tyr Thompson and Austin Pickford replied for the Grizzlys (13-29-6) and Ben Geisbrecht made 25 saves in the loss.

The Kodiaks led 2-0 after 20 minutes with Coughlin scoring an even-strength marker at 5:28 and McCool on the power play at 15:20.

Thompson got the Grizzlys back into the game at 15:39 pf the second period and then Pickford tied the game at 3:15 of the third period. The knotted score didn't last long as Correale potted the winner at 5:50.

The Kodiaks are back at it on Saturday in Spruce Grove against the Saints (31-15-2) and then host the Brooks Bandits (40-4-4) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.