Kodiaks fall in Spruce Grove

Saints 3, Kodiaks 2

The Camrose Kodiaks had their five-game winning streak snapped in Spruce Grove on Saturday night.

The Kodiaks lost 3-2 to the Saints (32-15-2) in Alberta Junior Hockey League action in front of 812 fans at the Grant Fuhr Arena.

Nick Leyer, Eric Benshadle and Brett Smythe all scored for the Saints while Nolan Kent made 18 saves for the win.

Jack McCool and Jacob Kendal scored for the Kodiaks while Patrick Gora made 29 saves in the loss.

With the Canmore Eagles (28-16-5) beating the Calgary Mustangs 5-1 on Saturday, the Kodiaks (28-19-3) fall two points behind the Eagles for fourth place in the AJHL Viterra South Division.

The Kodiaks host the first-place Brooks Bandits (48-4-4) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Encana Arena.