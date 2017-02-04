An elderly couple were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries after their car lost control and slammed into a garage and a home in central Alberta.

Police say the Jeep Cherokee hit a light standard, then drove the length of a wooden fence, destroying it, and continued on through a detached garage in the town of Olds on Friday morning.

The Jeep kept going, taking out part of the home on the property, and onto another property, pushing a deck off its supports.

RCMP say the vehicle went airborne for about six metres as it went over a curb.

The couple in their late 70s and early 80s were taken to hospital and police say the male driver had a medical issue that caused him to be incapable of controlling the vehicle.

No charges will be laid.