Jim Witter cancels concert at Lougheed

1990s Canadian country music star Jim Witter has cancelled his Feeling Groovy concert at the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre in Camrose tonight.

Witter suffered a minor heart attack on Tuesday night, forcing the cancellation of his show in Camrose and the other four dates on his Alberta tour.

The Hamilton native's tribute concert to Simon and Garfunkel was a near sell out and Lougheed Patron Services Manager Tanya Puttolo said they hope to reschedule the show for when Witter is healthy again.

"We're all wishing Jim a speedy recovery," said Puttolo.

The Lougheed was informed of the cancellation on Wednesday morning and his base player Ian Turner released a statement on their Facebook page.

"Jim had a mild heart attack yesterday/last night. His chest pains were bad enough early this morning that he and his family decided it would be wise to get to the hospital right away," wrote Turner. "He is in good hands at a great cardiac centre and is feeling fine.

"Jim and the band are very sorry that we are going to miss our upcoming shows in Alberta, but he will be posting updates about other dates that might be affected by this as soon as he has them. Thanks for any well wishes, good vibes or prayers you wish to offer to Jim and his family."

Those who had purchased tickets will have a few options. They can get a full refund or they can hold on to their ticket and seat for when the concert is rescheduled. For more information regarding refunds go to the box office or call 780-608-2922.