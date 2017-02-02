Vikings lay foundation for future with sweep

Two wins late in a 4-14 campaign may not seem like a big deal, but down the line it could be looked at as a turning point.

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings women’s volleyball team swept the Keyano College Huskies on the weekend, giving them a positive step forward in an Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season filled with injuries, frustration and growing pains. In doing so, they knocked the Huskies from playoff contention.

The Vikings won 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-19) on Friday and 3-1 (25-23, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22) on Saturday.

“This is a huge weekend for us,” said Vikings assistant coach Bryan Laskosky. “We’ve been struggling with a lot of injuries and sickness this year and we’ve asked girls to play in a lot of positions that they’re not always comfortable with. To have Keyano come here and knock them off both days, it’s huge. It’s huge for our morale and it’s huge also for the girls in trusting the systems. We had a pretty good game plan coming and they executed it to a T and we came out with the win.”

The Vikings list of major injuries this season has been a long and painful one, with the loss of reigning ACAC North rookie of the year Morgan Rigelof in the first week of the season. They are also without their third year starting setter Nicole Brockman.

The well stocked infirmary has meant they have filled out a roster card stocked mostly with first and second year players.

The upside to that is many of them are starting to round into form with the increased playing time that they would not have seen without the injuries.

Outside hitter Kiana Mah led the Vikings on Friday with seven kills four service aces and nine digs, but was even better on Saturday with 11 kills, five aces, 11 digs, two assists and a block. Freshman setter Karen Wagner also had a strong weekend with six kills, 19 assists, nine digs and an ace on Friday and 31 assists, four kills, and 15 digs on Saturday.

The biggest thing for Laskosky is the no-quit effort the Vikings have displayed, even in matches where they are severely out-gunned. This past weekend against the Huskies, they had to fight for the win, and at times when it would have been easy to fold and call it a night, they dug deeper than a team playing for their playoff lives.

“Just seeing what we’re seeing out here today, it bodes well for the future,” said Laskoksy.

They have another difficult weekend on the schedule this weekend as they travel to Grande Prairie Regional College to play the Wolves. Grande Prairie (14-4) is in a dog fight with The King’s University Eagles (18-2) for first place in the North. Trailing by four wins, but with two games in hand. The Lakeland College Rustlers are also on their heels with a 13-5 record.

First place Huskies sweep Vikings men

The Vikings men came out on the wrong end of a tough test this weekend with the top team in the ACAC in town for two games.

The Huskies won 3-1 (25-18, 25-18, 17-25,25-17) on Friday and 3-1 (25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20) on Saturday to improve their record to 19-1 on the season.

The Vikings, however, maintained their hold on the final playoff spot in the North Division, thanks to a Rustlers split with the NAIT Ooks.

“We played well but we played like a young team at times,” said Vikings head coach Stephen Leggitt. “We got kills when we needed them, but then a little bit of the pressure, learning how to deal with game situations and scores … I think we struggled a little bit.”

On Friday, Rhys Fingas led the Vikings with eight kills and eight digs while setter Logan Pasishnik had 25 assists and two aces. On Saturday, Danny Martin led the way with 11 kills while Fingas had seven kills and 12 digs and Lyndon Varga had six kills and nine digs with two blocks.

Leggitt was also impressed with the development of rookie left side Gabriel Burkhart who had four kills on Friday and five on Saturday in a reserve role.

“He’s getting it,” said Leggitt. “He’s starting to hit properly, he’s starting to hit high and he’s starting to do the things he’s supposed to do on the outside.”

The Vikings head into Grande Prairie this weekend with an opportunity to eliminate one of the teams chasing them for fourth place. The Wolves (6-12) are tied with the Rustlers (6-12) for fifth, one-point behind the Vikings. Lakeland, meanwhile, has a two-match series with the basement dwelling Concordia University of Edmonton Thunder (4-14).

“The next three matches are crucial, you could anywhere from sixth to fourth,” said Leggitt. “I want to see what we had out there against (the Huskies), in terms of continuously fighting , pushing … you want to see a little bit of heart and a little bit of fight and I think we saw that and I like that.”