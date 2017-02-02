Vikings hockey prepares for playoff push

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings are staring down the barrel of a final difficult push for playoff positioning.

Following their two-game sweep of the Briercrest Clippers on the weekend and near-perfect January, the Vikings (14-7-0-1) have closed the gap on third-place MacEwan University Griffins (15-6-0-1) to two points but will need some help to reel in a playoff bye with the NAIT Ooks (18-4-0-0) and SAIT Trojans (17-3-0-2) seven points ahead.

They will have their opportunity to push for second with two games each left against NAIT, SAIT and Red Deer College.

“We have our eyes set on trying to win every game and controlling what we can control and reeling these teams back in,” said Vikings head coach Blaine Gusdal. “A lot happens over a weekend if you win two games or lose two games.”

The Vikings beat the Clippers handily 6-0 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday, and key to that was their defence, which is third in the conference allowing 54 goals against. NAIT and SAIT are tied for the best mark with 53 goals against in 22 games. Their goaltending has been at the root of that effort. They are three deep in goalies with Harry Fredeman making 18 saves in Saturday’s win and Curtis Skip stopping all 33 shots he faced for his first shut out of the season. Pushing both veterans is rookie Zach deGraves who has played well in his two second-half starts.

“I was very pleased with the fact we only allowed one goal against all weekend,” said Gusdal. “Offence will take care of itself if you’re playing well defensively, so we obviously played very well defensively as a team and the few times we made mistakes our goaltenders were there for us like they’ve always been.”

The Vikings have had their scoring spread out all season and this weekend followed suit with six different goal scorers on Friday and three different scorers on Saturday. Paul Lovsin, however, did manage to score three times in the two games. The outburst gave him five goals and an assist in 13 contests this campaign. He is the youngest player on the Vikings and has teased with his skill all season. Gusdal is expecting big things out of the 20-year-old down the stretch and into the playoffs.

“Paul’s a special player. He’s very, very intelligent, he’s got a very high hockey IQ and he’s a got a real good skill set,” said Gusdal. “He’s a guy that over the course of his career here, we need him to step up and be a top-end forward for us. He proved capable of that this past weekend and that’s what we need to see from him on a consistent level, not just in games but in practices as well.”

Lovsin is a St. Albert native and he is more than familiar with their upcoming competition.

“He’s played with and against those guys his whole life,” said Gusdal.

“We need him to have the same kind of weekend against NAIT that he had against Briercrest.”

The Vikings are at NAIT on Friday at 7 p.m. and then host the Ooks on Saturday at 6 p.m.