Rookie finding his stride with hometown Kodiaks

Jacob Kendall has a special bond with the young kids who come to Camrose Kodiaks games and get excited just to get close to the players. It wasn’t long ago that he was in their shoes.

The 17-year-old Rose City native’s roots with the team go even further than that. His family billeted players for several years and had a constant, up close example of what it meant to be a Kodiak. They are important lessons that have stuck with him to today.

“It’s humbling, looking up to those guys, me as a kid I always wanted to be like them, I always wanted to play with them,” said Kendall, noting his family housed the likes of Keenan Boomer, Kyle Miller and Luke Challier. “It’s awesome to be that guy now with the kids, it makes you take a second look and spend that time with them. That makes their day.”

He has received his own education this season as he has tried to adapt to the Alberta Junior Hockey League after two seasons of midget AAA hockey — one with the Camrose Red Wings of the Alberta Minor Midget Hockey League and last year with the Sherwood Park Kings of the Alberta Midget Hockey League.

Kendall is starting to catch on. He got off to a hot start with three points in his first seven games, but then he hit a wall and scored four points in the next 32 games. He broke out of that slump on Saturday with his first career multi-point game in a 3-1 win over the Calgary Mustangs, driving to the net and setting up the opening goal in the first period and then scoring the game winner in the second period on the power play.

There were a few things to adjust to, the most obvious being speed and skill while the biggest challenge may have been the schedule and challenge.

Most midget seasons last 30-35 games and the Kodiaks play 40 by Christmas. As the season goes on, it is natural for rookies to slump as everything catches up with them.

“They’ve played a whole year of hockey in half a year and they’re not used to that, then you throw in the school, the studying, the off-ice workouts the bus trips and after Christmas is when we start seeing young guys (improve) again,” said Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka, who has been impressed with his work ethic.

The two-point effort gave the six-foot-one, 180 pounder nine points (four goals, five assists) on the season. A modest sum, but Rybalka is expecting more out of him down the stretch as he finds his legs. He does have history of scoring, including 44 points (21-23-44) in 37 games in his first year of midget with the Red Wings. Rybalka believes he has the type of game to be a complete 200-foot player who drives hard to the net and is physical.

“He’s skilled and gritty,” said Rybalka. “Those are the best players to have on your team because they can play both styles of the game, they can play defence, they can play offence. When you go out for battle you want the guys who have grit also but some skill. If you just have all gritty guys you won’t be successful, if you have all skill you won’t be succesful. Jacob’s the type of player who I see will be able to have a lot of success.”

Kendall makes no bones about his goals for hockey, he wants an education. It’s something that has been stressed from Day 1 with two parents that are teachers and a few aunts who are teachers. He will not be pursuing a shorter route to pro hockey by going to the Western Hockey League.

“My main goal is to get an NCAA scholarship,” he said, though he’s not sure what he wants to take yet. “A lot people in my family have become teachers, I’m not really sure what I want to do yet, I have a pretty open mind.”

First he has to get through his rookie campaign in the AJHL.

The Kodiaks’ (27-18-3) schedule is about to get a whole lot more difficult. They host the Olds Grizzlys (13-28-6) who are fighting to stay in playoff contention on Friday at 7 p.m. and are then in Spruce Grove to play the powerhouse Saints (31-15-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, they host the South Division leading Brooks Bandits (39-3-4) who have won 17 straight at 7 p.m.

Thanks to a four-game winning streak, the Kodiaks have closed to within four points of second place in the South Division — currently a tie between the Calgary Canucks (29-16-3) and the Okotoks Oilers (28-15-5) — but the Canmore Eagles (25-16-5) are breathing down their necks for the fourth spot in the division. The Eagles are in Camrose for two games on Feb. 9 and 10 at 7 p.m.

“Four of the next five games could tell the tale of our positioning,” said Rybalka.

The Kodiaks won their last two games with 17 skaters and nine forwards, due to injuries and affiliates busy with league games with their main clubs. It could be an interesting juggling act this weekend.

“I give the guys total credit, they’re working hard, they’re listening and the end result is we won,” said Rybalka.